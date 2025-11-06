From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Safeguard Um Al Kheir
Date:
Thursday, November 06, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Rebuilding Alliance
Location Details:
Join Rebuilding Alliance for an urgent briefing to hear directly from residents of Um Al Kheir Village about the 14 demolition orders issued against the village on Oct 28th, and learn what you can do to take action to assure the village's safety.
Email Congress now to help assure the village's safety:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/safeguard-um-al-kheir?clear_id=true&source=email-rsvp-to-urgent-webinar-for-um-al-kheir-thursday-116
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 5, 2025 12:36PM
