Gaza: Doctors Under Attack - Screening, Q&A and Fundraiser

Date:

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time:

3:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Reel Work Labor Film Festival

Location Details:

Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz

This powerful documentary details the targeting by Israel of medical providers, hospitals, and ambulances as part of the genocide in Gaza. Following the film will be a presentation and Q&A with Iyas Sartawi, who founded, organizes and oversees Project Hope for Palestine (PH4P), a mutual aid project to address the health and well-being of Gazans. PH4P also supports medical providers and maintenance of the healthcare system, as well as journalists.



Suggested donation $20 (NOTALOF). Proceeds benefit Project Hope for Palestine.



Tabling by local pro-Palestinian groups.



Sponsor: Taxpayers Against Genocide with participation by Palestine Justice Coalition.