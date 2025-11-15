From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack - Screening, Q&A and Fundraiser
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
This powerful documentary details the targeting by Israel of medical providers, hospitals, and ambulances as part of the genocide in Gaza. Following the film will be a presentation and Q&A with Iyas Sartawi, who founded, organizes and oversees Project Hope for Palestine (PH4P), a mutual aid project to address the health and well-being of Gazans. PH4P also supports medical providers and maintenance of the healthcare system, as well as journalists.
Suggested donation $20 (NOTALOF). Proceeds benefit Project Hope for Palestine.
Tabling by local pro-Palestinian groups.
Sponsor: Taxpayers Against Genocide with participation by Palestine Justice Coalition.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/projecthopepales...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 5, 2025 11:29AM
