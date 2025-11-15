top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/15/2025
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack - Screening, Q&A and Fundraiser

Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
original image (958x1247)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
This powerful documentary details the targeting by Israel of medical providers, hospitals, and ambulances as part of the genocide in Gaza. Following the film will be a presentation and Q&A with Iyas Sartawi, who founded, organizes and oversees Project Hope for Palestine (PH4P), a mutual aid project to address the health and well-being of Gazans. PH4P also supports medical providers and maintenance of the healthcare system, as well as journalists.

Suggested donation $20 (NOTALOF). Proceeds benefit Project Hope for Palestine.

Tabling by local pro-Palestinian groups.

Sponsor: Taxpayers Against Genocide with participation by Palestine Justice Coalition.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/projecthopepales...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 5, 2025 11:29AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code