A Community Conversation: How Fascism Is Controlling Us and the World
Date:
Saturday, November 08, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco
~ A Community Conversation ~
How Fascism Is Controlling Us and the World
Saturday, November 8
5:30pm
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St. (nr. 16th St)
San Francisco
Light vegetarian meal shared
Fascism is already here and its web is rapidly increasing in the United States of North America and globally.
Join us for a community conversation on Palestine, Immigration and the move towards fascism.
ALL are invited to come together to break down the barriers, educate one another and resist what is happening.
WE ALL need to come together to be able to defeat this regime.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 4, 2025 11:44PM
