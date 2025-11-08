A Community Conversation: How Fascism Is Controlling Us and the World

Date:

Saturday, November 08, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Workers Front

Location Details:

Black & Brown Social Club

474 Valencia St.

San Francisco

~ A Community Conversation ~

How Fascism Is Controlling Us and the World



Saturday, November 8

5:30pm



Black & Brown Social Club

474 Valencia St. (nr. 16th St)

San Francisco



Light vegetarian meal shared



Fascism is already here and its web is rapidly increasing in the United States of North America and globally.



Join us for a community conversation on Palestine, Immigration and the move towards fascism.



ALL are invited to come together to break down the barriers, educate one another and resist what is happening.



WE ALL need to come together to be able to defeat this regime.



