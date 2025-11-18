From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film: Si Pudiera Quedarme / If I Could Stay at La Peña Cultural Center
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Screening
Friends of la Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, California.
The Immigrant Voices Film Series continues at La Peña Cultural Center on November 18, 2025, with Si Pudiera Quedarme / If I Could Stay, a feature documentary by Theo Rigby and Florencia Krochik. Proceeds from this event will support ongoing legal costs for the protagonists in the film.
Si Pudiera Quedarme / If I Could Stay is a heart-wrenching and inspiring story of two undocumented Latinx mothers, Jeanette and Ingrid, who courageously enter local churches to evade deportation and protect their families. Over five years, they must face the constant threat of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids while fighting for their legal status and inspiring allies in predominantly white faith communities. (See below for additional information about the event).
Immigrant Voices / Voces Inmigrantes Film Series every 3rd Tuesday at La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, California. Admission is $10-$25 sliding scale. All screenings begin at 7:30pm. To get tickets go to https://lapena.org/event/immigrant-voices-film-series-si-pudiera-quedarme/
For more information: https://www.flpir.org/
