top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/18/2025
Americas East Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Film: Si Pudiera Quedarme / If I Could Stay at La Peña Cultural Center

Image of mother and daughter with description of the film
original image (2550x3300)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time:
7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Friends of la Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, California.
The Immigrant Voices Film Series continues at La Peña Cultural Center on November 18, 2025, with Si Pudiera Quedarme / If I Could Stay, a feature documentary by Theo Rigby and Florencia Krochik. Proceeds from this event will support ongoing legal costs for the protagonists in the film.

Si Pudiera Quedarme / If I Could Stay is a heart-wrenching and inspiring story of two undocumented Latinx mothers, Jeanette and Ingrid, who courageously enter local churches to evade deportation and protect their families. Over five years, they must face the constant threat of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids while fighting for their legal status and inspiring allies in predominantly white faith communities. (See below for additional information about the event).

Immigrant Voices / Voces Inmigrantes Film Series every 3rd Tuesday at La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, California. Admission is $10-$25 sliding scale. All screenings begin at 7:30pm. To get tickets go to https://lapena.org/event/immigrant-voices-film-series-si-pudiera-quedarme/
For more information: https://www.flpir.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 3, 2025 7:54PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code