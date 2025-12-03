From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Perdue Rescue Trial Sentencing Hearing
Wednesday, December 03, 2025
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Protest
Direct Action Everywhere
600 Administration Dr. Santa Rosa, CA
Please join us for Zoe Rosenberg’s sentencing hearing. She faces up to five years in jail after being convicted of one felony and three misdemeanors for rescuing animals from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Meanwhile Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry faces no accountability for their crimes against animals.
When: Wednesday, December 3rd 12:30pm
Where: 600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
Please note that this will be in person only. The court does not allow people to attend online.
If you'd like to get reminders, fill out this RSVP form: dxe.io/rsvp
Please note that this will be in person only. The court does not allow people to attend online.
If you'd like to get reminders, fill out this RSVP form: dxe.io/rsvp
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQab43Bkn3W/
