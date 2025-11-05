Attorney General Bonta: Enforce California's Animal Cruelty Laws

Date:

Wednesday, November 05, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

1301 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Please join us at 11am this Wednesday, November 5th at 1301 L St, Sacramento, CA (exact coordinates: 38°34'37.1"N 121°29'25.1"W) where we will brief before walking 3 blocks to California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office (1300 I St, Sacramento, CA) to protest.



For decades, documented evidence of animal cruelty at California factory farms and slaughterhouses has been ignored by every level of government — by city police, county law enforcement, state leaders, and federal agencies. At the same time, whistleblowers and rescuers who expose animal cruelty are being prosecuted. We just saw an egregious example of this in Sonoma County where the District Attorney spent hundreds of thousands of dollars prosecuting Zoe Rosenberg, a 23-year-old animal rescuer with no criminal record, for her rescue of four sick chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse that had been exposed criminally abusing animals, including scalding them alive. After nearly 7 weeks of trial, during which evidence of animal cruelty was severely restricted, Rosenberg was convicted and she faces a potential sentence of nearly five years in jail. Meanwhile, Petaluma Poultry faces no consequences for leaving sick animals to die or scalding animals alive.



When county district attorneys ignore and even help cover up evidence of animal cruelty, we need the state’s top law officer to step in. Animal cruelty is a widespread, statewide issue and yet, no one is holding these powerful, animal-abusing companies like Perdue accountable. The Attorney General has direct supervision over every district attorney and sheriff in the state and it is their office’s duty to see that the laws of the state are uniformly and adequately enforced. AG Rob Bonta can prosecute crimes in any county of California when local prosecutors are not enforcing the law. That’s why we are asking him to prosecute Petaluma Poultry and other animal-abusing companies.



WHERE: 1301 L St, Sacramento, CA

WHEN: Wednesday, November 5th, 2025

WEAR: Whatever you like.

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.

ACCESSIBILITY: There will be some standing and a 3 block walk. We’ll have a couple chairs on hand in case anyone needs to rest.



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook