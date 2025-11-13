From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Role of Non-Profits in Social Change
Date:
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Middlebury CT Collaborative
Location Details:
Irvine Auditorium at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (McCone Building, 499 Pierce St)
Join us on November 13th for a panel discussion about the impactful roles that nonprofit organizations play in social change efforts throughout Monterey County, followed by small group discussions with the panelists about community-based initiatives and career opportunities in the robust nonprofit network in our region! This event is part of the CT Collaborative’s “Social Change Series” for the 2025-2026 academic year, and is co-sponsored by the Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County (NAMC).
Panelists
Kathy Biala, Co-Founder & President, Asian Communities of Marina (ACOM)
Councilmember, City of Marina.
Paulette Lynch (MAIPS 85), Co-Director, Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County Susie
Polnaszek, Director, Center for Nonprofit Excellence at the Community Foundation for Monterey County
Gabriella Schlesinger-James (MBA 19), Communications Manager, Community Human Services
Moderator
Dr. Netta Avineri, Executive Director, Middlebury Conflict Transformation Collaborative
Register here by November 7th: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScI-VkHAi7kdcs2_1hCOBn2dadcn6t8Pax7bKmq-iGhrXnI4A/viewform
Panelists
Kathy Biala, Co-Founder & President, Asian Communities of Marina (ACOM)
Councilmember, City of Marina.
Paulette Lynch (MAIPS 85), Co-Director, Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County Susie
Polnaszek, Director, Center for Nonprofit Excellence at the Community Foundation for Monterey County
Gabriella Schlesinger-James (MBA 19), Communications Manager, Community Human Services
Moderator
Dr. Netta Avineri, Executive Director, Middlebury Conflict Transformation Collaborative
Register here by November 7th: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScI-VkHAi7kdcs2_1hCOBn2dadcn6t8Pax7bKmq-iGhrXnI4A/viewform
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 3, 2025 8:40AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network