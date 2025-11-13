top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

The Role of Non-Profits in Social Change

Irvine Auditorium at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (McCone Building, 499 Pierce St)
original image (1571x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Middlebury CT Collaborative
Location Details:
Irvine Auditorium at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (McCone Building, 499 Pierce St)
Join us on November 13th for a panel discussion about the impactful roles that nonprofit organizations play in social change efforts throughout Monterey County, followed by small group discussions with the panelists about community-based initiatives and career opportunities in the robust nonprofit network in our region! This event is part of the CT Collaborative’s “Social Change Series” for the 2025-2026 academic year, and is co-sponsored by the Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County (NAMC).

Panelists
Kathy Biala, Co-Founder & President, Asian Communities of Marina (ACOM)
Councilmember, City of Marina.

Paulette Lynch (MAIPS 85), Co-Director, Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County Susie

Polnaszek, Director, Center for Nonprofit Excellence at the Community Foundation for Monterey County

Gabriella Schlesinger-James (MBA 19), Communications Manager, Community Human Services

Moderator
Dr. Netta Avineri, Executive Director, Middlebury Conflict Transformation Collaborative

Register here by November 7th: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScI-VkHAi7kdcs2_1hCOBn2dadcn6t8Pax7bKmq-iGhrXnI4A/viewform
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 3, 2025 8:40AM
