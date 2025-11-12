From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Communist Manifesto Discussion Group
Date:
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, near Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, and 49)
Also available on Zoom – register: https://bit.ly/Comm-Man-BAFSP
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, near Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, and 49)
Also available on Zoom – register: https://bit.ly/Comm-Man-BAFSP
5-Session Discussion Group
The Communist Manifesto
This fundamental text, published in 1848, provides one of the earliest and most widely read critiques of capitalism. Authors Karl Marx and Frederick Engels show that the history of all civilizations is characterized by class struggle, where a majority class is oppressed by a minority. Under capitalism, the accumulation of vast private wealth comes at the expense of the working-class majority and limitations on human development. The Manifesto is especially relevant today as workers face increasing attacks and an authoritarian government that sows divisions along lines of race, sex, and ethnic and gender identity. Join a weekly discussion to apply the book’s lessons and build a movement that fights for the needs of the ignored majority.
At Session 3 (Nov 12), participants will discuss Chapter II of The Communist Manifesto, along with portions of Leon Trotsky's "90 Years of the Communist Manifesto." Click this link for details:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wkmzVnd3LPquo6BYt1v12_r_J3GOiY1Y0Mh07h-VtS4/edit?usp=sharing
Requested donation: $3-6 per session
Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party
For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
The Communist Manifesto
This fundamental text, published in 1848, provides one of the earliest and most widely read critiques of capitalism. Authors Karl Marx and Frederick Engels show that the history of all civilizations is characterized by class struggle, where a majority class is oppressed by a minority. Under capitalism, the accumulation of vast private wealth comes at the expense of the working-class majority and limitations on human development. The Manifesto is especially relevant today as workers face increasing attacks and an authoritarian government that sows divisions along lines of race, sex, and ethnic and gender identity. Join a weekly discussion to apply the book’s lessons and build a movement that fights for the needs of the ignored majority.
At Session 3 (Nov 12), participants will discuss Chapter II of The Communist Manifesto, along with portions of Leon Trotsky's "90 Years of the Communist Manifesto." Click this link for details:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wkmzVnd3LPquo6BYt1v12_r_J3GOiY1Y0Mh07h-VtS4/edit?usp=sharing
Requested donation: $3-6 per session
Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party
For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 2, 2025 1:17PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network