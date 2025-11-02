Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Inhumane Deportation Machine NOW!

Date:

Thursday, November 06, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Gavrilah

Location Details:

At the corner of 22nd Street & Bartlett Street

Near the Mission Farmer's Market in San Francisco

Come join us in community and with human rights defenders around the world!

The monthly Close Guantánamo GLOBAL Vigils mostly happen on the 1st Wednesday of the month, every month in London, NYC, Washington DC, Mexico City, Brussels, Detroit, Portland and other cities and towns around the world.



In November, San Francisco vigilers are meeting on THURSDAY at the Mission Farmer's Market as we continue the call to end the ongoing human rights abuses at Guantánamo and to:



STOP all the cruel, inhumane, unlawful detentions and deportations NOW!

Shut down “Alligator Alcatraz” NOW!

No new ICE Detention Center in shuttered Federal Dublin Prison!

Close the ICE Detention Center in California City NOW!



Thursday November 6th at 4pm

At the corner of 22nd Street & Bartlett

Near the Mission Farmer's Market in San Francisco