top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/6/2025
San Francisco Anti-War Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Inhumane Deportation Machine NOW!

Flyer listing November Close Gitmo vigil near the Mission Farmer's Market on 22nd Street and Bartlet at 4pm.
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 06, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
At the corner of 22nd Street & Bartlett Street
Near the Mission Farmer's Market in San Francisco
Come join us in community and with human rights defenders around the world!
The monthly Close Guantánamo GLOBAL Vigils mostly happen on the 1st Wednesday of the month, every month in London, NYC, Washington DC, Mexico City, Brussels, Detroit, Portland and other cities and towns around the world.

In November, San Francisco vigilers are meeting on THURSDAY at the Mission Farmer's Market as we continue the call to end the ongoing human rights abuses at Guantánamo and to:

STOP all the cruel, inhumane, unlawful detentions and deportations NOW!
Shut down “Alligator Alcatraz” NOW!
No new ICE Detention Center in shuttered Federal Dublin Prison!
Close the ICE Detention Center in California City NOW!

Thursday November 6th at 4pm
At the corner of 22nd Street & Bartlett
Near the Mission Farmer's Market in San Francisco
For more information: http://For more information: https://aiusa...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 2, 2025 10:01AM
§Global vigils around the world listed for the November 2025 Global vigil
by Gavrilah
Sun, Nov 2, 2025 10:01AM
Most vigils are on the 1st Wednesday - in November SF's vigil is Thursday
original image (1545x2000)
http://For more information: https://aiusa...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code