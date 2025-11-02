From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Inhumane Deportation Machine NOW!
Date:
Thursday, November 06, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
At the corner of 22nd Street & Bartlett Street
Near the Mission Farmer's Market in San Francisco
Near the Mission Farmer's Market in San Francisco
Come join us in community and with human rights defenders around the world!
The monthly Close Guantánamo GLOBAL Vigils mostly happen on the 1st Wednesday of the month, every month in London, NYC, Washington DC, Mexico City, Brussels, Detroit, Portland and other cities and towns around the world.
In November, San Francisco vigilers are meeting on THURSDAY at the Mission Farmer's Market as we continue the call to end the ongoing human rights abuses at Guantánamo and to:
STOP all the cruel, inhumane, unlawful detentions and deportations NOW!
Shut down “Alligator Alcatraz” NOW!
No new ICE Detention Center in shuttered Federal Dublin Prison!
Close the ICE Detention Center in California City NOW!
Thursday November 6th at 4pm
At the corner of 22nd Street & Bartlett
Near the Mission Farmer's Market in San Francisco
The monthly Close Guantánamo GLOBAL Vigils mostly happen on the 1st Wednesday of the month, every month in London, NYC, Washington DC, Mexico City, Brussels, Detroit, Portland and other cities and towns around the world.
In November, San Francisco vigilers are meeting on THURSDAY at the Mission Farmer's Market as we continue the call to end the ongoing human rights abuses at Guantánamo and to:
STOP all the cruel, inhumane, unlawful detentions and deportations NOW!
Shut down “Alligator Alcatraz” NOW!
No new ICE Detention Center in shuttered Federal Dublin Prison!
Close the ICE Detention Center in California City NOW!
Thursday November 6th at 4pm
At the corner of 22nd Street & Bartlett
Near the Mission Farmer's Market in San Francisco
For more information: http://For more information: https://aiusa...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 2, 2025 10:01AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network