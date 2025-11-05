Activists to Spoof Tesla Shareholder Meeting

Wednesday, November 05, 2025

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Protest

Billionaires for Bigger Bonuses

Location Details:

In front of Tesla showroom 4180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA

Activists to Spoof Tesla Shareholder Meeting on Eve of Anticipated $1T Musk Pay Package



As protesters gather in Austin on 11/5, the day before shareholders are expected to award a never matched one trillion dollar pay package to Elon Musk, activists in Palo Alto, California will spoof the shareholder meeting by appearing as “Billionaires for Bigger Bonuses”.



Activist group the SF Peninsula Raging Grannies have long had Tesla in their sights. They protested at Tesla as early as 2010 using humor (video in link) and will again on November 5 when they spoof the shareholders meeting dressed as Billionaires for Bigger Bonuses. A giant Musk character will add to the photo op.

