San Francisco Animal Liberation Arts + Action

Semi-Retired Street Artist Calls for Redecoration of Waymos in Memory of KitKat

by Snookie
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 7:26PM
Kit Kat, a beloved neighborhood cat, was murdered by a Waymo. Now, its time for us to avenge them.
Our angel, KitKat, may your journey over the rainbow bridge be magical
original image (490x674)
It has been a rough week for the animals. First, Zoey Rosenburg was convicted of rescuing chickens and may spend more time in jail than P. Diddy, and now, a beloved neighborhood cat in the Mission District was killed by a Waymo, proving once and for all, no living creature, human or otherwise, is safe from the onslaught of robotaxis.

In addition to a lack of consideration for our non-human animal friends, Waymo is the reason why there are so many public transit cuts right now. The NPCs in city government want to roll out the red carpet for Waymos on Market Street, which are out of budget for many downtown residents, while bus routes get cut back. I dont believe there is any daylight between animal abusers and human abusers.

To this end, it is time to cone and tag the Waymos. During the height of my street art, I would notice them as the only cars on the street (and it was probably scarier than a cop). Cover up, because there are cameras, and remember, jury nullification is your right if you get empaneled on a jury in the case of someone who has redecorated a Waymo. Just dont talk about it until you are doing deliberations.

Its time for free and fast public transit and self-driving taxis to be banned. Its only a matter of time before more animals, human or otherwise, are murdered by these death machines.

RIP KitKat, for reasons I cannot disclose, I am mostly out of the game, and may not be around for much longer, but its time for direct action against our cyborg vehicles and the tech overlords

Our kittys deserve to live free.

With love and total liberation for all,

-Snookie (she/they)
