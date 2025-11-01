Pfizer molecular biologist and biohazard whistleblower Becky McClain talks about her new book Exposed, A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, And Becomes A Biohazard Whistleblower. Her biotech laboratory at the Pfizer facility with 6,000 scientists was contaminated and the company would not correct the problem which led to her getting sick with a genetic disease. She was also terminated and terrorized by Pfizer to stop her from going public.

Exposed! Pfizer Molecular Biologist Biohazard Whistleblower Becky McClain & The Struggle For Health & SafetyBecky McClain was a molecular biologist at the Grotton, Ct Pfizer laboratories where 6,000 scientists worked. She has written about her experience in a new book called Exposed, A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, And Becomes A Biohazard Whistleblower. She faced a serious biological leak in her laboratory that was contaminating her and other biotech workers. As the safety person for her group she tried to get the company to take care of the leak but was told they would do only much as the law required. She and her co-workers continued to be contaminated and she was threatened and went to OSHA to get an investigation of the laboratory which never happened. In this interview she talked about her struggle to find out about the genetic disease she had to treat herself and the battle for her health and for Pfizer to be held accountable.This interview was done on 10/30/25.Additional Media:The Biotech Health/Safety Crisis, Biotech Workers & Industry With Becky McClainHealth And Safety Threatened At Pfizer: Stop Injuring Biotech Workers!CCOSH Leader Steve Schrag Speaks For Injured Pfizer Biotech Worker Becky McClainThe Case Of Pfizer Biotech Worker And Whistleblower Becky McClain & OSHAPrescription For BioterrorismProduction of Labor Video