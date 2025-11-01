top
U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Exposed! Pfizer Molecular Biologist Biohazard Whistleblower McClain & Health & Safety

by LVP
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 6:13PM
Pfizer molecular biologist and biohazard whistleblower Becky McClain talks about her new book Exposed, A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, And Becomes A Biohazard Whistleblower. Her biotech laboratory at the Pfizer facility with 6,000 scientists was contaminated and the company would not correct the problem which led to her getting sick with a genetic disease. She was also terminated and terrorized by Pfizer to stop her from going public.
Pfizer molecular biologist and biohazard whistleblower Becky McClain talks about her new book Exposed, A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corru...
Exposed! Pfizer Molecular Biologist Biohazard Whistleblower Becky McClain & The Struggle For Health & Safety

Becky McClain was a molecular biologist at the Grotton, Ct Pfizer laboratories where 6,000 scientists worked. She has written about her experience in a new book called Exposed, A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, And Becomes A Biohazard Whistleblower. She faced a serious biological leak in her laboratory that was contaminating her and other biotech workers. As the safety person for her group she tried to get the company to take care of the leak but was told they would do only much as the law required. She and her co-workers continued to be contaminated and she was threatened and went to OSHA to get an investigation of the laboratory which never happened. In this interview she talked about her struggle to find out about the genetic disease she had to treat herself and the battle for her health and for Pfizer to be held accountable.

This interview was done on 10/30/25.

Additional Media:

The Biotech Health/Safety Crisis, Biotech Workers & Industry With Becky McClain
https://youtu.be/BU5PMiUf2AA

Health And Safety Threatened At Pfizer: Stop Injuring Biotech Workers!
https://youtu.be/7L_qznMfbQ0

CCOSH Leader Steve Schrag Speaks For Injured Pfizer Biotech Worker Becky McClain
https://youtu.be/sALSk2M9htg

The Case Of Pfizer Biotech Worker And Whistleblower Becky McClain & OSHA
https://youtu.be/nEaR9nC6SFw

Prescription For Bioterrorism
http://www.workersmemorialday.org/documents/bioterrorism.htm

Production of Labor Video
http://www.laborvideo.org
For more information: https://youtu.be/5cAOJzkBIn0
§Becky McClain's New Book Exposed About Pfizer's Terror Against Biotech Workers
by LVP
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 6:13PM
mcclain_becky_exposed.avif
Pfizer molecular biologist Becky McClain was faced with a contaminated laboratory and the effort of Pfizer to ignore and cover-up the dangerous biological leaks. Her book exposes the systemic corruption by Pfizer and their capture of OSHA and other agencies and educational institutions.
https://youtu.be/5cAOJzkBIn0
§Pfizer Profiting Billionaires
by LVP
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 6:13PM
pfizer_profiteering_billionaires1-300x199.jpg
Pfizer is profiteering making billions while refusing to protect the health and safety of their scientists.
https://youtu.be/5cAOJzkBIn0
§Becky McClain With A Vial of Biological Material
by LVP
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 6:13PM
sm_mcclain_becky_with_biological_material.jpg.webp
original image (499x539)
Pfizer molecular biologist fought to protect her health and safety and those of her co-workers and the community. She was sickened by a genetic disease the company refused to tell her what she had been contaminated with.
https://youtu.be/5cAOJzkBIn0
