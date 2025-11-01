From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ICE Aggressively Handcuffs Rapid Response Network Member in Santa Clara County
On October 31, ICE aggressively handcuffed a rapid responder in Santa Clara County. The Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County says they need more responders and is calling on people to join them.
Statement from the Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County:
October 31, 2025
Yesterday, October 30, 2025, ICE Agent Douglas A. Plummer aggressively handcuffed one of our responders, a U.S. citizen. He held her in place against her will for about an hour before releasing her.
Responders were on site to observe possible detentions of people who were attending their ISAP check-ins at the office on Blossom Hill, including the responder who was held. While she was peacefully observing, Agent Plummer turned on her, pushed the arm she was using to record, and demanded that she back up. However, Agent Plummer also pressed his torso against the responder as he commanded her to back up, taking away her opportunity to comply willingly. Agent Plummer continued to press against her while she asked not to be touched before detaining her.
At no time did our responder interfere with ICE's operations. Our responders are trained to observe, document, and share resources with our community when ICE invades and terrorizes us. There is no reason for a responder to be detained and abused as our responder was. Agent
Plummer was out of line-as has been the standard for ICE throughout this year.
The Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County connected our responder with legal counsel and continues to consult with attorneys to create further guidance and support systems for rapid responders to ensure their safety, security, and well-being.
This arrest highlights what we know: ICE agents act with impunity toward anyone who refuses to be complicit. Although this responder is the first citizen in our county to be detained by ICE during a peaceful observation, this will not deter our responder, or our network as a whole, from continuing to provide evidentiary support to our community documenting what ICE is doing in our county.
We will stand by and advocate for all of our responders. In normal times, our responder would never have been detained. This is another reminder that we are not in normal times. We need more responders. Please join us.
Comunicado de la Red de Respuesta Rápida en el Condado de Santa Clara:
31 de octubre de 2025
Ayer, 30 de octubre de 2025, el agente de ICE Douglas A. Plummer esposó de manera agresiva a una de nuestras respondedoras, ciudadana estadounidense. La mantuvo detenida en contra de su voluntad durante aproximadamente una hora antes de liberarla.
Los respondedores estaban en el sitio para observar posibles detenciones de personas que asistían a sus citas de ISAP en la oficina de Blossom Hill, incluida la respondedora que fue detenida. Mientras observaba pacíficamente, el agente Plummer se volvió contra ella, empujó el brazo con el que estaba grabando y le exigió que retrocediera. Sin embargo, el agente Plummer también presionó su torso contra la respondedora mientras le ordenaba retroceder, impidiéndole la oportunidad de cumplir voluntariamente. El agente Plummer continuó presionándola mientras ella le pedía que no la tocara, antes de detenerla.
En ningún momento nuestra respondedora interfirió con las operaciones de ICE. Nuestros respondedores están entrenados para observar, documentar y compartir recursos con la comunidad cuando ICE invade y aterroriza a nuestras comunidades. No existe justificación alguna para que una respondedora sea detenida y agredida como lo fue ella. El agente Plummer actuó fuera de lugar, como ha sido la norma para ICE durante todo este año.
La Red de Respuesta Rápida en el Condado de Santa Clara conectó a nuestra respondedora con asesoría legal y continúa consultando con abogadas y abogados para crear más orientación y sistemas de apoyo que garanticen la seguridad, protección y bienestar de quienes responden rápidamente en el campo.
Este arresto resalta lo que ya sabemos: los agentes de ICE actúan con impunidad hacia cualquier persona que se niegue a ser cómplice. Aunque esta respondedora es la primera ciudadana en nuestro condado en ser detenida por ICE durante una observación pacífica, esto no detendrá ni a nuestra respondedora ni a nuestra red en su conjunto de continuar brindando apoyo y evidencia a nuestra comunidad sobre lo que ICE está haciendo en nuestro condado.
Nos mantendremos firmes y abogaremos por todos nuestros respondedores. En tiempos normales, nuestra respondedora nunca habría sido detenida. Esto es un recordatorio más de que no estamos viviendo tiempos normales.
Necesitamos más respondedores. Súmate a nosotros.
Learn how to get involved here: https://linktr.ee/rrninscc
