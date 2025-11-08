Double Film Screening: LA Rebellion: A Cinematic Movement and Don't Be Long, Little Bird

Date:

Saturday, November 08, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Arab American Cultural Center

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center

3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2

San Jose, CA 95124

Join the Arab American Cultural Center for a double film screening of

LA Rebellion: A Cinematic Movement

&

Don't Be Long, Little Bird



Exploring the intersectionality of our shared struggle for justice, equality, and freedom from racism, oppression and repression for our underrepresented & marginalized communities.



Live Q&A following the films with Film Director Reem Jubran.



EVENT IS FREE, Donations are encouraged ($10-20 per ticket suggested) and will be sent to The Refaat Alareer Camp - by The Sameer Project in Gaza, Palestine.



All are welcome — Please bring a friend, colleague, family member and your neighbor.



