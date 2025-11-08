From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Double Film Screening: LA Rebellion: A Cinematic Movement and Don't Be Long, Little Bird
Date:
Saturday, November 08, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2
San Jose, CA 95124
Join the Arab American Cultural Center for a double film screening of
LA Rebellion: A Cinematic Movement
&
Don't Be Long, Little Bird
Exploring the intersectionality of our shared struggle for justice, equality, and freedom from racism, oppression and repression for our underrepresented & marginalized communities.
Live Q&A following the films with Film Director Reem Jubran.
EVENT IS FREE, Donations are encouraged ($10-20 per ticket suggested) and will be sent to The Refaat Alareer Camp - by The Sameer Project in Gaza, Palestine.
All are welcome — Please bring a friend, colleague, family member and your neighbor.
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/CinematicJourney
