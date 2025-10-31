top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin U.S. Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Sonoma County Veterans Stand against Federal Erosion of VA Services

by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2:31PM
Sonoma County veterans rally in Santa Rosa and call out five major threats by the Trump Administration that are negatively impacting VA services.
Sonoma County veterans rally in Santa Rosa and call out five major threats by the Trump Administration that are negatively impacting VA s...
original image (6048x4024)
"Morale is way down at the VA right now," said Ginger Schechter, MD, a 17-year health care professional at the South Santa Rosa VA Clinic. "Staff, including MDs, Psychiatrists, Nurses and researchers, are leaving the VA due to a lack of support from and confidence in new VA management with this administration," she explained.

She and about thirty fellow veterans and veterans' supporters gathered Friday, 10/31, at the South Santa Rosa Veterans Clinic in Santa Rosa, CA to rally for public support in stopping the decline of veterans health services.

Among the additional threats to VA service quality and breadth are the current trend to shift care and resources to the private sector, the dismantling of VA workers' unions, unfounded accusations of fraud and the HIPPA private VA patient information that has been compromised by DOGE.

In the face of these threats to critical VA services are the continuing challenges veterans face in all aspects of health care, many of which are unique to veterans. High among them is the fact that twenty-two veterans take their own lives each day, and in comparison to the 58,220 service members' lives lost in the Viet Nam War, five times that number of Viet Nam vets have committed suicide since returning home.

The privatization of care for vets has deteriorated their quality of care in large part because private health professionals and support staff do not understand the stresses and injuries, both physical and mental, from which vets suffer. At the same time, critical medical and psychiatric staff are leaving the VA out of frustration with directives from Trump political appointees who are not seen as supportive of their commitment to provide adequate, continuing care.

Exacerbating the pressure on staff is the destruction of their unions, of which three have been completely lost.

"The only force acting to uphold VA care and services are the vets themselves!" declared Kate Weber, an Army veteran of the Gulf War turned activist. This sentiment was echoed by many of the vets in attendance of the Friday Rally. They added that people can help support the VA by both calling Congresspeople and senators with their concerns and by voting.

Weber stressed that there are additional resources available for vets in need and for those who want to help. These include Veteransforpeace.org Save Our VA site (https://www.veteransforpeace.org/take-action/stop-privatization-veterans-health-administration), "and they can come out and join us at our rallies," she added.

South Santa Rosa VA Clinic rally times are Fridays 11am-1pm 2285 Challenger Way, Santa Rosa.
§
by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2:31PM
sm_vetsantarosa479i.jpg
original image (4024x6048)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2:31PM
sm_vetsantarosa480i.jpg
original image (5317x3610)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2:31PM
sm_vetsantarosa482i.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2:31PM
sm_vetsantarosa486i.jpg
original image (4024x5297)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2:31PM
sm_vetsantarosa488i.jpg
original image (4024x6048)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2:31PM
sm_vetsantarosa489i.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2:31PM
sm_vetssantarosa_i.jpg
original image (4024x6048)
§
by Jeff Dooley
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2:31PM
sm_vetsantarosa481.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code