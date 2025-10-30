From the Open-Publishing Calendar
US to resume nuclear bomb tests
US naval ships and sailors being exposed to radiation from nuclear bomb test!
US to resume nuclear bomb tests
Convicted felon President Trump tells Pentagon to resume nuclear bomb tests
By Lynda Carson - October, 30, 2035
Yesterday, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump announced that he wants the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing, a major threat to humanity, and life on planet earth.
A song by Yo La Tengo, called ‘Nuclear War’ is a song that speaks to the horrors of nuclear war, and may be heard by clicking here.
Convicted felon President Trump declares that the US will resume testing nuclear weapons.
According to an October 30, 2025 report with NPR, in part it says, “President Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. would begin testing nuclear weapons again for the first time in decades.”
"We've halted many years ago, but with others doing testing I think it's appropriate to do so," the president told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Experts say that the resumption of testing would be a major escalation and could upend the nuclear balance of power.
"I think a decision to resume nuclear testing would be extremely dangerous and would do more to benefit our adversaries than the United States," said Corey Hinderstein, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for Nuclear Peace.
The Nevada National Security Site, approximately 60 miles northwest of Las Vegas, is currently the only place where America could test a nuclear weapon, said Robert Peters, a senior research fellow for strategic deterrence at the Heritage Foundation.”
In an October 30, 2025 - Press Release from the Arms Control Association (ACA), in part it it says;
For Immediate Release: October 30, 2025
Media Contacts: Daryl Kimball, Executive Director (202-463-8270 x107), Xiaodon Liang, Senior Policy Analyst (x113)
“(Washington, D.C.)— Last night, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had “instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”
In response, ACA Executive Director Daryl G. Kimball stated, “Trump appears to be misinformed and out of touch. The U.S. has no technical, military, or political reason to resume nuclear explosive testing for the first time since 1992, when a bipartisan majority of the U.S. Congress mandated a nuclear test moratorium. It would take, at least, 36 months to resume contained nuclear testing underground at the former Nevada Nuclear Test Site outside Las Vegas.”
The United States has conducted 1,030 nuclear test explosions since 1945, which is the majority of all 2,056 nuclear test explosions worldwide.
Brandon Williams, current NNSA administrator, said the following during his confirmation hearing earlier this year: "we collected more data than anyone else. And it is precisely that data that has underpinned our scientific basis for confirming the stockpile. I would not advise … testing.”
In Williams’ response to written questions from Congress, he said: "The United States continues to observe its 1992 nuclear test moratorium; and, since 1992, has assessed that the deployed nuclear stockpile remains safe, secure, and effective without nuclear explosive testing."
“Today, 187 states -- nearly all the world’s nations, including the five largest nuclear powers--have signed the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty and as a signatory to the treaty, the United States is legally obligated to respect it. No country, except North Korea, has conducted a nuclear test explosion in this century, and even they have stopped.” Daryl Kimball said.
“By foolishly announcing his intention to resume nuclear testing, Trump will trigger strong international opposition that could unleash a chain reaction of nuclear testing by U.S. adversaries, and blow apart the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty,” Kimball stressed.
Although Trump stated that he was ordering the resumption of testing, “because of other countries testing programs,” Moscow immediately denied any nuclear testing by Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that Trump was perhaps referring to announcements of the testing of Russia’s new nuclear-powered cruise missile Burevestnik and nuclear-capable super torpedo Poseidon, and told reporters “if somehow the Burevestnik tests are being implied, this is not a nuclear test.”
"Accusations that Russia and China may have conducted very low yield but super-critical nuclear weapons tests are unsubstantiated and highly-debatable, and such test provide little value for advancing the capabilities of their nuclear programs. Such concerns are far better dealt with by ratifying the CTBT and securing the option for short-notice on-site inspections and/or other forms of confidence-building measures,” Kimball said.
“Trump’s nuclear policy is incoherent and unclear: calling for denuclearization talks one day; threatening nuclear tests the next. But what is clear: U.S. resumption of nuclear testing or reckless words and actions, that trigger a nuclear testing chain reaction, harm U.S. security,” Kimball said.”
US Sailors Exposed To Deadly Agents and Radiation From Nuclear Bomb Tests:
In a 2002 article in the Deseret News called Sailors exposed to-deadly agents, in part it says, “Project SHAD essentially gave the Army and its scientists in Utah their own small navy for experiments conducted in such places as San Francisco Bay, near Hawaii and in the Marshall Islands.
It used two old "Liberty Ships," the mass-produced cargo ships built in World War II, called the USS Granville S. Hall and the USS George Eastman. It also used five tugboats specially equipped to measure exposure to chemical and germ agents.
Documents the Deseret News earlier found showed that the Hall and Eastman had also previously been used to steer through radiation clouds and measure them after atomic bomb tests at Eniwetok and Bikini atolls.
Sailors told the Deseret News the ships still had enough radioactivity years later to set off port alarms when they entered Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, causing officials there initially to think it was caused by leaks from nuclear submarines.
Deseret News documents show that SHAD tests began as early as 1956, although the Pentagon said it has been searching records now only for the period of 1963 to 1970.”
I wrote about Project SHAD (Shipboard Hazard and Defense Project) back in 2002, and my story about Project SHAD may be found by clicking here.
Additionally, in a CBS news article from 2003, in part it says, “Project 112 and the Shipboard Hazard and Defense Project consisted of 50 tests conducted between 1962 and 1973. The tests were conducted in Alaska, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Utah, Panama, Canada and Britain and aboard ships in the North Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
CBS News Correspondent Vince Gonzales first reported in May 2000 on the more than 100 secret tests, some of which bore names like Autumn Gold, Copper Head, Flower Drum or Fearless Johnny.
The secretive tests involved 5,842 soldiers and sailors — many of whom were unwitting guinea pigs.
The experiments were designed to determine the effectiveness of biological and chemical agents in combat and methods to protect troops from attacks. An untold number of civilians also may have been exposed during some of the tests on the troops.
In most cases, supposedly harmless simulants were used to mimic anthrax, E. coli or other agents, although in a number of cases potentially deadly nerve agents were used, including sarin and VX.”
Project 112 - Project SHAD Fact Sheets may be found by clicking here.
Project SHAD - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_SHAD .
Project SHAD was part of Project 112 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_112 .
Archived: Deployment Locations
http://web.archive.org/web/20090321171404/http://deploymentlink.osd.mil/deploy/info/index.shtml
Downwinders Exposed To Fallout From Nuclear Bomb Tests:
According to an archived website for the National Park Service, in part it says, “A group of New Mexicans known as the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium states that they were unknowingly exposed to radiation from fallout, resulting in illness, emotional and financial distress, and death. This group is pursuing recognition under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) of 1990. RECA provides financial compensation for medical treatment for people exposed to radiation from uranium mining and atmospheric testing in Nevada. Between 1951 and 1957, the government conducted atmospheric tests at a site about 65 miles north of Las Vegas. At scientists’ urging, the government banned atmospheric tests in 1963.”
In contrast, click here for the link to the National Park Service that mentions the government shutdown, that in part says, “A group of New Mexicans known as the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium states that they were unknowingly exposed to radiation from fallout, resulting in illness, emotional and financial distress, and death. This group is pursuing recognition under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) of 1990. RECA provides financial compensation for medical treatment for people exposed to radiation from uranium mining and atmospheric testing in Nevada. Between 1951 and 1957, the government conducted atmospheric tests at a site about 65 miles north of Las Vegas. At scientists’ urging, the government banned atmospheric tests in 1963.”
Archived: Selected Web Sites of Security and Counterintelligence Awareness Relevance
http://web.archive.org/web/20060228014330/http://www.dss.mil/training/salinks.htm
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
