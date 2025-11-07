top
San Francisco Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

ICE out of San Francisco courts!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 07, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Autonomous + DSA
Location Details:
100 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

Join your neighbors in resisting ICE abductions happening at immigration court hearings!

We meet every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday outside of one of the SF immigration court buildings to:

  • deter ICE from taking people
  • accompany people to their court proceedings (if/as requested)
  • walk people to their transportation home (if/as requested), to reduce their chances of being abducted in transit
  • encourage oncoming traffic to honk in support :)
  • share art, literature, and snacks

Court is in session from 8am - 4pm. Including cleanup & last call for accompaniment home, we're generally outside from 8am to 4:30pm / 4:45pm.

100 Montgomery is 1 block away from Montgomery BART (or only a few steps away, if you take the stairs at the 44 Montgomery exit).

Serious violence against protestors has occurred, but most days thus far have passed without incident.

Everyone is welcome and every one is vital, even if you can only participate for a small while.

Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 30, 2025 8:03PM
