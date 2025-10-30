top
Americas California Central Valley U.S. Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Shut Down ICE in Sacramento

by some folks
Thu, Oct 30, 2025 4:31PM
Shut Down ICE in Sacramento, join the 24/7 camp outside of the building at 650 Capitol Mall.
Flyer
original image (1125x1356)
ICE has been holding people in the basement of the John Moss Federal Building in Sacramento for months now. It’s time to shut it down. Folks have been camped out for almost a week now and we need more people on the ground to stop ICE from operating. We don’t need bystanders, we need action. Bloc up, bring your crew, and get creative. A lot can be done in the cover of a crowd.

650 Capitol Mall on the N St side all day every day. We are many they are few.
