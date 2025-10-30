top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers Racial Justice

The Racist Frame-up at Dennis Herrera's SF PUC

by LVP
Thu, Oct 30, 2025 1:05PM
Laborer's Local 261 members out and protested at the Dennis Herrera's San Francisco Public Utility Commission. They are protesting the racist political frame-up at the agency. They spoke at a meeting of the San Francisco Public Utility Commission
The Perpetrators Of The Frame-up Put Up Posters At The Job
The Racist Frame-up At Dennis Herrera's SF PUC

The systemic racism in the workplace continues in the City and County of San Francisco PUC according to workers who are members of Laborers Local 261.

Joseph King who was promoted to a lead position at the SF PUC was targeted by other managers and workers at the agency and according to him, his son and another worker were framed up. King was accused by being a racist and also bring guns to the job although there was never a police report made about such an incident. Herrera and the commission also denied their right to re-apply for any other job with the City and County of San Francisco.

They spoke out at a meeting of the San Francisco PUC on 10/28/25 about the harassment, terrorism and terminations that took place and the role of the former San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera who is now director of the PUC to have a proper investigation about the actual events at this department. There has been a massive corruption crisis at the agency with top officials taking payoffs and endemic corrupt practices.

Workers also charged that part of the reasons for their frame-up was the cronyism and racism against Samoans at the agency.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ci9OWBDLhTo
§SF PUC Manager & Former SF City Attorney Dennis Herrera Was Involved In The Frame-up
by LVP
Thu, Oct 30, 2025 1:05PM
SF PUC Manager and For SF City Attorney Dennis Herrera
original image (2869x1951)
SF PUC manager Dennis Herrera the former SF City Attorney was appointed to head the PUC by former mayor London Breed after the agency imploded because of massive corruption and kick-back scandals under Breed and other San Franciso party mayors. He was personally involved in covering up the racist frame-up at the agency and preventing the workers from applying for other jobs in the City and County.
https://youtu.be/ci9OWBDLhTo
Corrupt Dennis Hererra Cost SF Taxpayers $2.4 Million+ For Illegal Firing Of City Attorney
repost
Thu, Oct 30, 2025 2:05PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
