The Racist Frame-up At Dennis Herrera's SF PUCThe systemic racism in the workplace continues in the City and County of San Francisco PUC according to workers who are members of Laborers Local 261.Joseph King who was promoted to a lead position at the SF PUC was targeted by other managers and workers at the agency and according to him, his son and another worker were framed up. King was accused by being a racist and also bring guns to the job although there was never a police report made about such an incident. Herrera and the commission also denied their right to re-apply for any other job with the City and County of San Francisco.They spoke out at a meeting of the San Francisco PUC on 10/28/25 about the harassment, terrorism and terminations that took place and the role of the former San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera who is now director of the PUC to have a proper investigation about the actual events at this department. There has been a massive corruption crisis at the agency with top officials taking payoffs and endemic corrupt practices.Workers also charged that part of the reasons for their frame-up was the cronyism and racism against Samoans at the agency.Production of Labor Video Project