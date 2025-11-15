top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/15/2025
U.S.

Join Us To Stand Up To Hate In Our State!

The Lodge at Montgomery Bell
original image (2560x2009)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hate Free Tennessee
Location Details:
Montgomery Bell Park office & Visitor center
Founded by Jared Taylor in 1990, the New Century Foundation is a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship. It is best known for its American Renaissance magazine and website, which regularly feature proponents of eugenics and blatant anti-black racists. The foundation also sponsors American Renaissance conferences every year where racist “intellectuals” rub shoulders with Klansmen, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.

The conference has historically attracted a diverse range of participants from the radical right, including neo-Nazis, white supremacists, Ku Klux Klan members, Holocaust deniers, and eugenicists. Speakers at these events often discuss topics such as alleged links between race and intelligence, eugenics, the supposed decline of American society due to integrationist policies, and the concept of a white ethno-state.

The conference continues to be a gathering point for white nationalists, with attendees often expressing a sense of empowerment and a desire to advance their agenda.

For more information: http://hatefreetn.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 30, 2025 6:35AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code