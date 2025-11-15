Join Us To Stand Up To Hate In Our State!

Date:

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hate Free Tennessee

Location Details:

Montgomery Bell Park office & Visitor center

Founded by Jared Taylor in 1990, the New Century Foundation is a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship. It is best known for its American Renaissance magazine and website, which regularly feature proponents of eugenics and blatant anti-black racists. The foundation also sponsors American Renaissance conferences every year where racist “intellectuals” rub shoulders with Klansmen, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.



The conference has historically attracted a diverse range of participants from the radical right, including neo-Nazis, white supremacists, Ku Klux Klan members, Holocaust deniers, and eugenicists. Speakers at these events often discuss topics such as alleged links between race and intelligence, eugenics, the supposed decline of American society due to integrationist policies, and the concept of a white ethno-state.



The conference continues to be a gathering point for white nationalists, with attendees often expressing a sense of empowerment and a desire to advance their agenda.



