Fascists, Zionists, Out! TPUSA Tour Coming to UC Berkeley
Monday, November 10, 2025
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Protest
some anarchists
Currently Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley
Multicultural Community Center got closed down, admin handed over names of antizionists to feds, and now TPUSA is ending their tour in Berkeley
A bunch of fliers have have been posted all over UC Berkeley campus, announcing that TPUSA will be coming to Berkeley as part of their campus tour on November 10th at Zellerbach Hall. A link to a Signal announcements chat was also posted: tinyurl.com/tpusaout
Doors open at 5, event starts 6:30. Signal announcements thread here:
https://signal.group/#CjQKIInx7h73RnVyGFvxoJz_8780izm23Vrd8FnJqUo_1w8REhBGpgxgI3-mwdnDlEVzm6FI
For more information: https://events2022.tpusa.com/events/the-am...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 30, 2025 1:00AM
