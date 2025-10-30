Multicultural Community Center got closed down, admin handed over names of antizionists to feds, and now TPUSA is ending their tour in BerkeleyA bunch of fliers have have been posted all over UC Berkeley campus, announcing that TPUSA will be coming to Berkeley as part of their campus tour on November 10th at Zellerbach Hall. A link to a Signal announcements chat was also posted: tinyurl.com/tpusaoutDoors open at 5, event starts 6:30. Signal announcements thread here: