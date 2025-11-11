Seaside: Armistice Day Open Mic and Potluck

Date:

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Email:

Phone:

831-915-7257

Location Details:

Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA

Armistice Day Peace Vigil and Open Mic, Tuesday, November 11, 2025



Join Veterans For Peace, Chapter 46, in honoring the 107th Anniversary of Armistice Day—now called Veterans Day—as we remember all veterans and those impacted by war.



OPEN MIC and PIZZA / POTLUCK: 6:00 - 7:00 pm

Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside

Share a poem, story, song, quote, or reflection on the true cost of war.



Veterans know the cost of war. We’ve seen what happens when human beings are dehumanized in the name of "national security". That’s why we say: No Racist ICE. No Troops in Our Streets. No More Wars of Empire. Let's honor Veterans Day by calling on our government to end these injustices, invest in healthcare, housing, and human rights, and stand up for true peace and democracy at home.



Free event. Open to the public.



This event follows a Reclaim Armistice Day PEACE VIGIL: 3:30–4:30 pm, at Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave., in Monterey. Bring a peace message, such as “Global Ceasefire Now,” a bell, a flag, or stand in solidarity for peace.



Sponsored by Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.