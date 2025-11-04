Liberation Through Music BENEFIT SHOW

Date:

Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

SubRosa Community Space

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Liberation Through Music BENEFIT SHOW! Tuesday November 4th at SubRosa. Resistance and liberation focused, mutual aid resources from Anakbayan and more!



* Glo - yeah! - @glxmarie

** Jada - yup!

*** Quindara - the dog and the deer traipse with no/ise - SC - @bbannedindc

**** Big Tractor - Honkytonk funky ditties with a touch of hootin and hollerin - @bigtractormusic

***** Super Normal Girl - sad grrrl emo biting back from the 650 - @supernormalgirl0_0



6pm - 10pm // $10 at door - notaflof!* // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!



*no one turned away for lack of funds



Anakbayan - Promoting and uplifting Pilipinx/Filipino youth and students to fight for national democracy in the Philippines! @anakbayansc



—@@@@@—



SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space



And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub