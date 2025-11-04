From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Liberation Through Music BENEFIT SHOW
Date:
Tuesday, November 04, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Liberation Through Music BENEFIT SHOW! Tuesday November 4th at SubRosa. Resistance and liberation focused, mutual aid resources from Anakbayan and more!
* Glo - yeah! - @glxmarie
** Jada - yup!
*** Quindara - the dog and the deer traipse with no/ise - SC - @bbannedindc
**** Big Tractor - Honkytonk funky ditties with a touch of hootin and hollerin - @bigtractormusic
***** Super Normal Girl - sad grrrl emo biting back from the 650 - @supernormalgirl0_0
6pm - 10pm // $10 at door - notaflof!* // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!
*no one turned away for lack of funds
Anakbayan - Promoting and uplifting Pilipinx/Filipino youth and students to fight for national democracy in the Philippines! @anakbayansc
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1619005845...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 29, 2025 5:02PM
