Gaza: Doctors under Attack film screening

Date:

Saturday, November 08, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Friends of Wadi Foquin

Location Details:

Asbury United Methodist Church

4743 East Avenue

Livermore, CA 94550

Gaza Doctors Under Attack is a harrowing and essential documentary that exposes the brutal realities faced by medical workers in Gaza amid relentless conflict. Through raw footage and firsthand accounts, the film highlights the courage of doctors and nurses who risk their lives to save others while their hospitals are bombed and supplies dwindle.



The documentary doesn't shy away from graphic imagery, forcing viewers to confront the human cost of war. Interviews with traumatized medical personnel reveal their resilience and despair as they operate without anesthesia, treat children with horrific injuries, and mourn colleagues killed in airstrikes. The film also condemns the systemic targeting of healthcare facilities, raising urgent ethical and legal questions.



While emotionally overwhelming, the documentary is a powerful call to action, demanding accountability for war crimes and solidarity with Gaza's besieged healthcare heroes. A must-watch for those seeking unfiltered truth, though not for the faint of heart.



After the film, hear from healthcare workers recently returned from Gaza.