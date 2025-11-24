Protest Against the Trump Regime

Date:

Monday, November 24, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Civil Rights Team

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz

Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on the constitution and our civil rights by Trump and his minions. Current issues ICE/CBP military vigilante attacks on Chicago and Portland and kidnappings, beatings and killings by masked ICE vigilantes and all of the foreign killings funded by our taxes. And of course, the Republican destruction of Medicaid, SNAP, the ACA and the rule of law.



We are peaceful and ignore any hecklers, if at all possible.



Come join us! It will lift your spirits. There are pre-made signs available. If you have noisemakers, bring 'em!