Washington, D.C., October 27, 2025 | The Biden administration’s cover-up of Israel’s assassination of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, as detailed in today’s New York Times reporting, is a treasonous betrayal of public trust. Current and former U.S. officials admit that internal findings on the 2022 murder of Abu Akleh were “soft-pedaled” to appease the Israeli government and preserve a “working relationship” with the Israeli military. Prioritizing a foreign government over the life and rights of an American journalist violates the Constitution, betrays press freedom, and breaks faith with the American public.

Most shocking are reports that the FBI initially refused to investigate because Israel had not asked it to. The Bureau later opened an investigation in November 2022 under pressure from lawmakers—yet nearly three years on, it has released no findings and offered no timeline.This is part of a broader pattern of Biden-era officials putting Israel’s interests ahead of America’s. Former State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has already acknowledged that Israel repeatedly sabotaged ceasefire talks while U.S. officials publicly blamed Hamas—and that the administration misled the public to “salvage” a so-called ceasefire that Israel never respected and continues to violate. These admissions reveal deliberate choices to misinform the American people and shield a foreign government from accountability.ADC calls on the State Department and FBI to immediately release the complete, unedited findings, evidence, and internal assessments in the Abu Akleh case; demands that the Department of Justice complete and publish its investigation, bring criminal charges against the perpetrators, and investigate any U.S. officials who obstructed or interfered with justice; and urges the United States government to end the impunity loop by conditioning assistance and supporting real accountability mechanisms so journalists and civilians are protected—not sacrificed to politics.ADC has called for justice since day one and welcomed the FBI’s long-overdue probe in 2022. We reiterate that call today: release the full findings, end the stonewalling, and hold the killers—and anyone who enabled their impunity—accountable. Anything less tells the world that an American passport and a PRESS vest offer no protection when the perpetrator is an “ally.”