From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California South Bay Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Labor & Workers Racial Justice
SJSU Professor Sang Hea Gil, CFA/SEIU & the Fight Against Zionism & Defense of Public Education
The attacks on faculty members who are opposed to the US supported genocide by Israel have led to retaliation and firings of professors throughout the state and the country. WorkWeek interviews San Jose State University professor Sang Have Gil who is a member of the CFA/SEIU.
There is a coordinated political witch-hunt and attacks on critics of the genocide in Israel supported by the United States. Supporters of Israel have especially targeted faculty of colleges throughout the country and at San Jose State University where Professor Sang Hae Gil was charged with organizing a supposed illegal encampment.
WorkWeek interviews professor Gil about the incident, the role of the administration, CFA-SEIU union officials and also the ongoing charges that those critical of Israel are anti-semitic. She also talks about SB 715 which was supported by San Francisco State Senator Scott Weiner and passed by the Democrats and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. SEIU leader David Huerta despite efforts of Professor Gil and others refused to act to stop this reactionary legislation.
This interview was done on 10/28/25.
Additional Media:
The Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working Class
https://youtu.be/m-Krt42WIck
Palestinian Solidarity, South Africa BDS & Director Muhammed Desai With Professor Sang Hea Kil
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
WorkWeek interviews professor Gil about the incident, the role of the administration, CFA-SEIU union officials and also the ongoing charges that those critical of Israel are anti-semitic. She also talks about SB 715 which was supported by San Francisco State Senator Scott Weiner and passed by the Democrats and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. SEIU leader David Huerta despite efforts of Professor Gil and others refused to act to stop this reactionary legislation.
This interview was done on 10/28/25.
Additional Media:
The Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working Class
https://youtu.be/m-Krt42WIck
Palestinian Solidarity, South Africa BDS & Director Muhammed Desai With Professor Sang Hea Kil
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/uMkcm-drh-E
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network