SJSU Professor Sang Hea Gil, CFA/SEIU & the Fight Against Zionism & Defense of Public Education by LVP The attacks on faculty members who are opposed to the US supported genocide by Israel have led to retaliation and firings of professors throughout the state and the country. WorkWeek interviews San Jose State University professor Sang Have Gil who is a member of the CFA/SEIU.



WorkWeek interviews professor Gil about the incident, the role of the administration, CFA-SEIU union officials and also the ongoing charges that those critical of Israel are anti-semitic. She also talks about SB 715 which was supported by San Francisco State Senator Scott Weiner and passed by the Democrats and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. SEIU leader David Huerta despite efforts of Professor Gil and others refused to act to stop this reactionary legislation.



This interview was done on 10/28/25.



There is a coordinated political witch-hunt and attacks on critics of the genocide in Israel supported by the United States. Supporters of Israel have especially targeted faculty of colleges throughout the country and at San Jose State University where Professor Sang Hae Gil was charged with organizing a supposed illegal encampment.WorkWeek interviews professor Gil about the incident, the role of the administration, CFA-SEIU union officials and also the ongoing charges that those critical of Israel are anti-semitic. She also talks about SB 715 which was supported by San Francisco State Senator Scott Weiner and passed by the Democrats and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. SEIU leader David Huerta despite efforts of Professor Gil and others refused to act to stop this reactionary legislation.This interview was done on 10/28/25.

