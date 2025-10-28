top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine California South Bay Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Labor & Workers Racial Justice

SJSU Professor Sang Hea Gil, CFA/SEIU & the Fight Against Zionism & Defense of Public Education

by LVP
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 10:37PM
The attacks on faculty members who are opposed to the US supported genocide by Israel have led to retaliation and firings of professors throughout the state and the country. WorkWeek interviews San Jose State University professor Sang Have Gil who is a member of the CFA/SEIU.
The attacks on faculty members who are opposed to the US supported genocide by Israel have led to retaliation and firings of professors t...
original image (1200x900)
There is a coordinated political witch-hunt and attacks on critics of the genocide in Israel supported by the United States. Supporters of Israel have especially targeted faculty of colleges throughout the country and at San Jose State University where Professor Sang Hae Gil was charged with organizing a supposed illegal encampment.

WorkWeek interviews professor Gil about the incident, the role of the administration, CFA-SEIU union officials and also the ongoing charges that those critical of Israel are anti-semitic. She also talks about SB 715 which was supported by San Francisco State Senator Scott Weiner and passed by the Democrats and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. SEIU leader David Huerta despite efforts of Professor Gil and others refused to act to stop this reactionary legislation.

This interview was done on 10/28/25.

Additional Media:

The Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & The Unions & Working Class
https://youtu.be/m-Krt42WIck

Palestinian Solidarity, South Africa BDS & Director Muhammed Desai With Professor Sang Hea Kil
https://youtu.be/eeuZsHSv1-A

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/uMkcm-drh-E
§Demands Of Students At San Jose Sate University
by LVP
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 10:37PM
sm_sjsj_palestine_encampment_demands.jpg
original image (1084x610)
San Jose State University students demands on the campus were met with retaliation by the SJSU managers and CSU Trustees appointed by Governor Newsom and previous governor Jerry Brown.
https://youtu.be/uMkcm-drh-E
§CA SEIU leader David Huerta Refused To Fight The Zionist CA Bill 715
by LVP
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 10:37PM
huerta_david_ca_dem.jpeg
CA SEIU leaders David Huerta refused to oppose the reactionary Zionist bill SB 715 supported by San Francisco State Senator Scott Weiner that weaponizes Zionists to charge that teachers who talk about genocide or are critical of Israel are anti-semitic. SEIU Local 1021 and other SEIU rank and file locals opposed it but were sold out by Huerta who refused to fight the Zionist attacks and the Democratic Party in the legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom.
https://youtu.be/uMkcm-drh-E
§CSU Board Of Trustee Represent Zionists and Techno Fascist Billionaires
by LVP
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 10:37PM
sm_csu_bd_of_trustees_meeting.jpg
original image (1800x660)
The CSU State Board of Trustees support the corporatization of public education. They support the Zionists and also have instituted AI taught by the techno fascist billionaires who want to use it to eliminate thousands of faculty staff at the university. There are no labor respresenatives on the CSU Board of Director despite the fact that they are major backers of the Governor and Democratic Party.
https://youtu.be/uMkcm-drh-E
§CA SEIU President David Huerta With Governor Gavin Newsom
by LVP
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 10:37PM
sm_huerta_david_newsom.jpeg
original image (1536x2048)
The SEIU which has 750,000 members in California has backed the Democratic Party and allowed the Democrats and Newsom to push the reactionary Zionist SB 715 which will be used to terrorize California teachers who raise the issue of the genocide and the fascist ideology of Zionism. It equates criticism of Israel with anti-semitism.
https://youtu.be/uMkcm-drh-E
§Weiner Sticks It To The People
by LVP
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 10:37PM
sm_weiner_sticks_it.jpg
original image (704x960)
San Francisco State Senator Scott Weiner has supported SB 715 and has organized to defend the genocide and racist Zionist state. He also supports gentrification and US imperialist wars abroad.
https://youtu.be/uMkcm-drh-E
