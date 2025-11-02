From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

March for Timothy Charles Lee

Date:

Sunday, November 02, 2025

Time:

2:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

S

Location Details:

2:30pm Meet at Rainbow Community Center, 2380 Salvio Street, Concord

3pm, Walk through Todos Santos Plaza

4pm; Speakers, Day of the Dead Altar, vigil at the Concord Bart Parking Lot





It has been 40 years since Timothy Charles Lee was found hanging from a tree near the Concord Bart station. He was 23 years old AND he was a Luiseño Rincon, Native American & Black, & Gay young man.



The Concord Police Investigators of the time and Coroner, chose to accept the lynching of a Black and Native American man, as a suicide!



We want the case reopened and converted to a “cold” case. Part of reopening the case, calls for discrediting the ruling of suicide! And not just reclassifying it as a murder, but also a hate crime by lynching.



We walk in his name. The event will feature speakers, poets, family, community, libations (non alcoholic), and we can offer rituals to loved ones across the globe.



To participate in our walk or support the event or if you have any memory or information of that time period or of Timmy: email



https://www.facebook.com/p/Reopen-the-case-of-Timothy-Charles-Lee-100087175343140/



Nov 2, 2025

2:30 pm Meet at Rainbow Community Center, Concord CA

3pm, Walk through Todos Santos Plaza

4pm; Speakers, Day of the Dead Altar, vigil at the Concord Bart Parking Lot.

Join us for 40 Years Too Long — a walk of remembrance for Timothy Charles Lee. Sunday, November 2nd, 2:30 pm to 5pm. He who was hung at Concord Bart in 1985. His death was ruled a suicide, and we want the case reopened. Sign the petition at https://www.change.org/p/reopen-the-case-of-timothy-lee-hold-the-concord-pd-accountable It has been 40 years since Timothy Charles Lee was found hanging from a tree near the Concord Bart station. He was 23 years old AND he was a Luiseño Rincon, Native American & Black, & Gay young man.The Concord Police Investigators of the time and Coroner, chose to accept the lynching of a Black and Native American man, as a suicide!We want the case reopened and converted to a “cold” case. Part of reopening the case, calls for discrediting the ruling of suicide! And not just reclassifying it as a murder, but also a hate crime by lynching.We walk in his name. The event will feature speakers, poets, family, community, libations (non alcoholic), and we can offer rituals to loved ones across the globe.To participate in our walk or support the event or if you have any memory or information of that time period or of Timmy: email Justice4Timmy [at] gmail.com Nov 2, 20252:30 pm Meet at Rainbow Community Center, Concord CA3pm, Walk through Todos Santos Plaza4pm; Speakers, Day of the Dead Altar, vigil at the Concord Bart Parking Lot.