Christians for a Free Palestine Advent Action Launch

Date:

Monday, November 03, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Christians for a Free Palestine

Location Details:

This Advent, we’re doubling down on our commitment to the Boycott Chevron campaign. If you are interested in taking action in your community, join our action toolkit launch on Monday, Nov. 3, 5pm PT! We will be sharing custom Christians for a Free Palestine (CFP) resources designed for you to take action locally, in coordination with other CFP members across the country. We will also answer questions and share all the ways that knowledgeable CFP experts will be there to support you every step of the way. No matter where you live, or your level of past activism, we have a way for you to take action and be an important part of this global campaign!