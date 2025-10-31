Protest against israeli consulate in SF

Date:

Friday, October 31, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Noise Against Genocide & autonomous activists

Location Details:

🔻456 Montgomery St, SF

‼️israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️



🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in San Francisco/ Bay Area‼️



🔻Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus! No business as usual for mass murderers. ‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸