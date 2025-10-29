Stop Offshore Oil Drilling!

Date:

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Surfrider Santa Cruz

Location Details:

Wharf Stage, 21 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz

Stand Up for Our Coast: Stop Offshore Oil Drilling! 🛢️



New plans to expand offshore oil drilling threaten California’s coastline — including right here in Monterey Bay. The City of Santa Cruz is hosting a press conference next Wednesday, Oct 29 at 10 a.m. at the Santa Cruz Wharf stage to stand against these reckless proposals.



Join local leaders, advocates, and ocean lovers as we send a clear message: Our coast is not for sale!



🗓️ When: Wednesday, Oct 29, 10 a.m.

📍 Where: Santa Cruz Wharf Stage (Free parking 9–11:30 a.m.)

🎤 Speakers include local elected officials and community advocates



Let’s protect our ocean, wildlife, and communities from offshore drilling and pollution. 💙