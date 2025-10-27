top
Palestine
Palestine
Americas Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Labor & Workers Racial Justice

For a Labor Blockade of Israel & Stop the US War on Venezuela - Rally at SF Labor Council

by LVP
Mon, Oct 27, 2025 10:18AM
A labor rally was held at the San Francisco Labor Council to support a labor blockade of Israel to stop the US supported genocide and also to oppose the US attacks on Venezuela. It also supported a general strike against the attacks on Palestinians and the attacks on US workers and immigrants.
original image (3527x2226)
For A Labor Blockade Of Israel & Stop The US War On Venezuela Rally At SF Labor Council
A labor community rally was held at the San Francisco Labor Council on October 24, 2025 to support a labor blockade of Israel to stop the US supported genocide and to oppose the coming war on Venezuela.

The rally was held in conjunction with a rally held on the same day at the national AFL-CIO
headquarters in Washington DC at which Amazon union organizer Chris Smalls spoke.

The AFL-CIO leadership have a long history of supporting the Zionist state, buying Israeli bonds and have refused to declare the situation on Gaza a genocide. They have also opposed supporting a labor boycott of Israel and have supported attempted coups in Venezuela through the NED government funded Solidarity Center.

Speakers also opposed the use of Puerto Rico, the US colony as a military base for the US war on Venezuela and other countries of Latin America.

AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler also had previously sent a letter to the San Francisco Labor Council to prohibit any debate on Palestine that conflicted with the pro-Israel positions of The AFL-CIO leadership.

Participants supported the call by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and AFA-CWA president Sara Nelson for a general strike.

Additional Media:

Chris Smalls At AFL-CIO DC HQ Calls For Labor Boycott Of Israel To Stop The Genocide
https://youtu.be/ERrj-NThCtM

BDS now ‘off the table’ for San Francisco San Francisco Labor Council labor group, leader says
https://www.jweekly.com/2021/09/13/bds-now-off-the-table-for-san-francisco-labor-group-leader-says/

AFL-CIO leadership cited a procedural rule to tell the San Francisco Labor Council it couldn’t even debate a resolution on BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now? SFLC VP & SEIU 87 President Olga Miranda At 2016 AIPAC Conference Support Apartheid Zionist State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6JHMYr2ps

Workers Protest SFLC Honor For Zionist ILWU Pres Willie Adams: No Labor Support For Genocide
https://youtu.be/Hw8KgnxbfG8

Workers Demand General Strike For Palestine & Against Genocide In Gaza At SFLC Meeting
https://youtu.be/0wz9pfkStU8

Workers Demand General Strike To Free Palestine At SF Labor Council
As Bureaucrats Shutdown Action
https://youtu.be/EY_vhLr2__0

What Willie Adams missed
http://www.labournet.net/world/0701/dispatcher1.html
http://www.ilwu.org/dispatcher/2007/01/upload/jan07_dispatcher.pdf

Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!
https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/02/21/dock-workers-block-military-cargo-to-israel-against-the-genocidal-war-on-palestinians-in-gaza/

How Protests Against Israeli Bombing of Gaza Stopped Zim Ships
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/11/12/how-protests-against-israeli-bombing-of-gaza-stopped-zim-ships/0/

Free Free Palestine! Workers & General Strike NOW At SFLC Meeting To Stop US Supported Gaza Genocide
https://youtu.be/ZOeSpxHsYRg

Olga Out! Protest To Demand Removal Of SEIU 87 Janitor's President Olga Miranda
https://youtu.be/LF7hQD25x0Q

Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4

AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

US Labor Has Long Been a Stalwart Backer of Israel. That’s Starting To Change
https://jacobin.com/2023/11/us-labor-israel-palestine-solidarity-history#:~:text=The%20US%20labor%20movement%20has,moments%20are%20becoming%20increasingly%20common.&text=Our%20new%20issue%2C%20“Aging%2C”%20is%20out%20now.
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

SF Mayor Lee's Ally SEIU 87 Pres Miranda Physically Assaulted Dissident At Union
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/04/27/18798906.php

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/y9bsvGjkmvA
§Labor Boycott Of Israel
by LVP
Mon, Oct 27, 2025 10:18AM
sm_img_2980.jpg
original image (2882x2375)
Rally participants called for a labor boycott of Israel to stop the US supported genocide. The San Francisco Labor Council leadership refuse to call the events in Gaza and genocide and have supported a shutdown of any debate on a labor boycott of Israel.
https://youtu.be/y9bsvGjkmvA
§Stop The War On Venezuela
by LVP
Mon, Oct 27, 2025 10:18AM
sm_img_2990.jpg
original image (1525x2095)
Speakers opposed the US war drive on Venezuela which is imminent as more naval ships and fighter planes are being organized to attack Venezuela and Colombia. The AFL-CIO leadership through the government funded "Solidarity Center" has supported past coup attempts in Venezuela
https://youtu.be/y9bsvGjkmvA
§Rally Tied The Fight To Defend The People Of Palestine & Defense Of Venezuela
by LVP
Mon, Oct 27, 2025 10:18AM
sm_img_2975.jpg
original image (3448x2091)
The rally at the San Francisco Labor Council connected the ongoing US supported genocide in Gaza with Trump's plan to bomb Venezuela. Speakers also connected the US military expansion in the US colony of Puerto Rico to support wars in Latin and Central America. There have been regular rallies in Puerto Rico against it being used as a base to attack Venezuela.
https://youtu.be/y9bsvGjkmvA
