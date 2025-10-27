From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

For a Labor Blockade of Israel & Stop the US War on Venezuela - Rally at SF Labor Council by LVP A labor rally was held at the San Francisco Labor Council to support a labor blockade of Israel to stop the US supported genocide and also to oppose the US attacks on Venezuela. It also supported a general strike against the attacks on Palestinians and the attacks on US workers and immigrants.

A labor community rally was held at the San Francisco Labor Council on October 24, 2025 to support a labor blockade of Israel to stop the US supported genocide and to oppose the coming war on Venezuela.



The rally was held in conjunction with a rally held on the same day at the national AFL-CIO

headquarters in Washington DC at which Amazon union organizer Chris Smalls spoke.



The AFL-CIO leadership have a long history of supporting the Zionist state, buying Israeli bonds and have refused to declare the situation on Gaza a genocide. They have also opposed supporting a labor boycott of Israel and have supported attempted coups in Venezuela through the NED government funded Solidarity Center.



Speakers also opposed the use of Puerto Rico, the US colony as a military base for the US war on Venezuela and other countries of Latin America.



AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler also had previously sent a letter to the San Francisco Labor Council to prohibit any debate on Palestine that conflicted with the pro-Israel positions of The AFL-CIO leadership.



Participants supported the call by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and AFA-CWA president Sara Nelson for a general strike.



Additional Media:



Chris Smalls At AFL-CIO DC HQ Calls For Labor Boycott Of Israel To Stop The Genocide

https://youtu.be/ERrj-NThCtM



BDS now ‘off the table’ for San Francisco San Francisco Labor Council labor group, leader says

https://www.jweekly.com/2021/09/13/bds-now-off-the-table-for-san-francisco-labor-group-leader-says/



AFL-CIO leadership cited a procedural rule to tell the San Francisco Labor Council it couldn’t even debate a resolution on BDS.

https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/



The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza



The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now? SFLC VP & SEIU 87 President Olga Miranda At 2016 AIPAC Conference Support Apartheid Zionist State

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6JHMYr2ps



Workers Protest SFLC Honor For Zionist ILWU Pres Willie Adams: No Labor Support For Genocide

https://youtu.be/Hw8KgnxbfG8



Workers Demand General Strike For Palestine & Against Genocide In Gaza At SFLC Meeting

https://youtu.be/0wz9pfkStU8



Workers Demand General Strike To Free Palestine At SF Labor Council

As Bureaucrats Shutdown Action

https://youtu.be/EY_vhLr2__0



What Willie Adams missed

http://www.labournet.net/world/0701/dispatcher1.html

http://www.ilwu.org/dispatcher/2007/01/upload/jan07_dispatcher.pdf



Dock Workers: Block Military Cargo to Israel Against the Genocidal War on Palestinians in Gaza!

https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/02/21/dock-workers-block-military-cargo-to-israel-against-the-genocidal-war-on-palestinians-in-gaza/



How Protests Against Israeli Bombing of Gaza Stopped Zim Ships

https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/11/12/how-protests-against-israeli-bombing-of-gaza-stopped-zim-ships/0/



Free Free Palestine! Workers & General Strike NOW At SFLC Meeting To Stop US Supported Gaza Genocide

https://youtu.be/ZOeSpxHsYRg



Olga Out! Protest To Demand Removal Of SEIU 87 Janitor's President Olga Miranda

https://youtu.be/LF7hQD25x0Q



Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut

https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4



AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI



The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter

https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8



US Labor Has Long Been a Stalwart Backer of Israel. That’s Starting To Change



Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel

https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza



UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine

https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/



The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang

https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE



SF Mayor Lee's Ally SEIU 87 Pres Miranda Physically Assaulted Dissident At Union

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/04/27/18798906.php



Production Of Labor Video Project

§ Labor Boycott Of Israel by LVP Rally participants called for a labor boycott of Israel to stop the US supported genocide. The San Francisco Labor Council leadership refuse to call the events in Gaza and genocide and have supported a shutdown of any debate on a labor boycott of Israel. https://youtu.be/y9bsvGjkmvA

§ Stop The War On Venezuela by LVP Speakers opposed the US war drive on Venezuela which is imminent as more naval ships and fighter planes are being organized to attack Venezuela and Colombia. The AFL-CIO leadership through the government funded "Solidarity Center" has supported past coup attempts in Venezuela https://youtu.be/y9bsvGjkmvA