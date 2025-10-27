From the Open-Publishing Calendar
For a Labor Blockade of Israel & Stop the US War on Venezuela - Rally at SF Labor Council
A labor rally was held at the San Francisco Labor Council to support a labor blockade of Israel to stop the US supported genocide and also to oppose the US attacks on Venezuela. It also supported a general strike against the attacks on Palestinians and the attacks on US workers and immigrants.
For A Labor Blockade Of Israel & Stop The US War On Venezuela Rally At SF Labor Council
A labor community rally was held at the San Francisco Labor Council on October 24, 2025 to support a labor blockade of Israel to stop the US supported genocide and to oppose the coming war on Venezuela.
The rally was held in conjunction with a rally held on the same day at the national AFL-CIO
headquarters in Washington DC at which Amazon union organizer Chris Smalls spoke.
The AFL-CIO leadership have a long history of supporting the Zionist state, buying Israeli bonds and have refused to declare the situation on Gaza a genocide. They have also opposed supporting a labor boycott of Israel and have supported attempted coups in Venezuela through the NED government funded Solidarity Center.
Speakers also opposed the use of Puerto Rico, the US colony as a military base for the US war on Venezuela and other countries of Latin America.
AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler also had previously sent a letter to the San Francisco Labor Council to prohibit any debate on Palestine that conflicted with the pro-Israel positions of The AFL-CIO leadership.
Participants supported the call by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and AFA-CWA president Sara Nelson for a general strike.
For more information: https://youtu.be/y9bsvGjkmvA
