Peninsula Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

ICE Out of Bay Area - In-Person Conversation in Mountain View

ICE out of the Bay
Date:
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
It's Blue Turn
Location Details:
Private home in Mountain View
If you're already doing something about ICE and encroaching fascism, this event is NOT for you - thank you for your work! This will not be a training or a rally, but a a conversation and a starting point.

In light of rising ICE activity and threats in our neighborhoods, this meeting is for those who want to take action now but not already organizing. We will share what we know: what's been happening and what various groups in the community have been doing to resist intimidation and support vulnerable neighbors, such as Know Your Rights cards, Adopt A Corner campaigns, Signs of Solidarity canvassing, etc. Most of the meeting, however, will be spent on brainstorming together: what can we do here, now, together?

Bring ideas, questions, and a willingness to step up.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
