Beyem Seyo Wolves Murdered in Botched Sierra Valley Fish and Wildlife Raid by Feather River Action!

Wolves Murdered: The Lost Sierra is tragically a little less wild this weekend. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife this week shot and killed 4 members of the Beyem Seyo wolf pack in Sierra Valley, simply for following their instincts and preying on "free hamburgers" (AKA cows and calves) left out in the valley unattended.