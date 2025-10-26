Industrial Logging Imminent along Feather River: Forest Defense Needed info [at] featherriveraction.org) by Feather River Action!

The forest (dis)service has informed us that industrial logging will start as early as LATER THIS WEEK on the “opportunity” area of the so-called “community protection” wildfire-excuse logging project (see map below). This immediate logging plan potentially impacts the Highway 70 corridor from Spring Garden to Portola, the entire wild “Gooseneck” area along the Feather River, Blairsden and Clio.

US Forest Service contractors intend to remove up to near 80% of trees in these areas, and destroy virtually every plant and shrub. We are working with our attorneys to understand the extent and location of this imminent activity. If you see logging equipment or men in your area, please reply to this message and let us know the details. Subsequent logging/ poisoning in other areas (marked in various colors on the map) is expected to start in earnest in 2026. Note that this map is limited to the “emergency areas” designated in the “Central and West Slope Community Protection Project”– additional “non emergency” areas nearby are set to be logged/ poisoned as soon as next year.



This plan is the result of an incomplete, flawed, and misleading environmental analysis. We are suing (along with Plumas Forest Project and John Muir Project) to require the preparation of a full EIS (Environmental Impact Statement).



If you can take personal action to defend the forest, or volunteer with us to support our efforts, we need you now, and especially heading into spring/ summer/ fall next year. The pervasive “mass delusion” that the government can control nature and prevent wildfires has infected our communities (including local media and environmental organizations)– and is putting people at risk. Help us educate the public about this horrific plan and how it is built on false wildfire myths — please spread the word: post this site on social media and share with friends.



Head out to these areas in purple on the map, and take photos. They may be unrecognizable in a matter of weeks. It’s a beautiful time in the Lost Sierra, with the leaves changing, bright sunshine, and clean air. Come for a visit!



We condemn in the strongest possible terms these plans to sterilize local forests and increase wildfire risk to communities. It is greed and betrayal of the worst kind, based on misinformation and fiddled science, threatening to destroy what we truly love about the lost sierra— the wild and our close-knit communities.



Thanks for your support everyone, through these rough times, it means a lot to us! We are committed to real solutions to climate chaos and the threats posed by wildfire to rural communities in a disturbed climate

