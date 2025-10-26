top
U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT President Sean O'Brien to TDU Convention for Endorsement

by LVP
Sun, Oct 26, 2025 10:05AM
The Teamsters For A Democratic Union TDU is having their national convention in Chicago and is inviting as a special guest Teamster president Sean O'Brien to speak and the leadership are pushing the Trump supporter to be endorsed by the TDU. A rally will be held in Chicago to protest the support for IBT president Sean O'Brien
No Support For Fascism By TDU
original image (3875x2142)
The Teamsters For A Democratic Union TDU is having their national convention in Chicago on November 7, 2025 and is planning to invite as their special guest speaker IBT president Sean O'Brien and then have a vote to support him and his slate in 2026 when the election is national union election is taking place. SOB has also been backing Trump and his drive for dictatorship and war as well as remaining silent about his open union busting policies.

Retired Teamster and author of Teamster Land Joe Allen and Jesse Leigh a Teamster in Atlanta and also a leader of Teamster Mobilize talk about what is going on in the Teamsters and why Teamsters and all working people are threatened by the support of the TDU for SOB who is backing the fascist Trump government.

The TDU leadership has also removed the membership of members who are fighting for rank and file democratic control of TDU and are opposed to the support for SOB for president of the IBT when the elections will be held in 2026.

O'Brien was also a guest of honor at the TDU meeting during the last Labor Notes convention in Chicago and Labor Notes has been silent about the role of SOB in the labor movement with the rise of fascism in the United States.

This interview was done on 10/25/25.

§IBT President Sean O'Brien Guest Speaker At TDU Convention
by LVP
Sun, Oct 26, 2025 10:05AM
sm_tdu_o_brien_guest_speaker.jpg
original image (3994x2002)
The TDU leadership has invited Trump supporter IBT president Sean O'Brien to be guest of honor at the TDU convention in Chicago. They are also pushing for TDU to endorse the Trump supporter Sean O'Brien for president of the IBT.
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
§TDU Convention Pushing Trump Supporter IBT President Sean O'Brien
by LVP
Sun, Oct 26, 2025 10:05AM
sm_tdu_2025_convention.jpg
original image (4027x2872)
The TDU has been pushing Trump supporter IBT president Sean O'Brien who is an active support of racist fascist Trump. SOB has been completely silent about the racist attacks on Blacks, Browns, Women and LBGTQ. He also has been silent about the terroist ICE attacks on Black and Brown cities including Chicago.
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
§Founder of the TDU Ken Paff Has Supported The TDU's Support For Trump Supporter Sean O'Bri
by LVP
Sun, Oct 26, 2025 10:05AM
sm_paff_ken_tdu.jpg
original image (1789x2578)
One of the founders of TDU Ken Paff has supported the TDU endorsing and helping to push IBT president Sean O'Brien despite his open support for fascist Trump.
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
§Fascist Trump's Biggest Supporter In Labor IBT Pres Sean O'Brien
by LVP
Sun, Oct 26, 2025 10:05AM
sm_obrien_shawn__trump.jpg
original image (2196x2855)
Fascist Trump's biggest supporter in labor is IBT president Sean O'Brien and the Teamsters For A Democratic Union is pushing for the organization to endorse SOB during their 2025 national convention in Chicago
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
§TDU Leadership Is Lauding Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien
by LVP
Sun, Oct 26, 2025 10:05AM
o_brien_sean_at_tdu_convention.png
Trump's biggest supporter in labor Sean O'Brien is being lauded and supported by the leadership and executive board of the TDU despite his role in firing Black IBT organizers and being completely silent about the flagrant union busting by the Trump government.
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
