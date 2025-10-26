The Teamsters For A Democratic Union TDU is having their national convention in Chicago and is inviting as a special guest Teamster president Sean O'Brien to speak and the leadership are pushing the Trump supporter to be endorsed by the TDU. A rally will be held in Chicago to protest the support for IBT president Sean O'Brien

The Teamsters For A Democratic Union TDU is having their national convention in Chicago on November 7, 2025 and is planning to invite as their special guest speaker IBT president Sean O'Brien and then have a vote to support him and his slate in 2026 when the election is national union election is taking place. SOB has also been backing Trump and his drive for dictatorship and war as well as remaining silent about his open union busting policies.Retired Teamster and author of Teamster Land Joe Allen and Jesse Leigh a Teamster in Atlanta and also a leader of Teamster Mobilize talk about what is going on in the Teamsters and why Teamsters and all working people are threatened by the support of the TDU for SOB who is backing the fascist Trump government.The TDU leadership has also removed the membership of members who are fighting for rank and file democratic control of TDU and are opposed to the support for SOB for president of the IBT when the elections will be held in 2026.O'Brien was also a guest of honor at the TDU meeting during the last Labor Notes convention in Chicago and Labor Notes has been silent about the role of SOB in the labor movement with the rise of fascism in the United States.This interview was done on 10/25/25.