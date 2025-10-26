top
U.S. Government & Elections Racial Justice

Frederick Douglass Foundation leadership are Republican campaign contributors

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Sun, Oct 26, 2025 8:08AM
Library of Congress photo of Frederick Douglass
Library of Congress photo of Frederick Douglass
original image (442x640)
Frederick Douglass Foundation leadership are Republican campaign contributors

According to public records, the leadership of the ‘Frederick Douglass Foundation’ are Republican campaign contributors.

By Lynda Carson - October, 2025

According to an article in the Smithsonian Magazine, Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) once said: “I would unite with anybody to do right and with nobody to do wrong.”

Considering what the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump and the Republicans have been up to with their efforts to oppress the voters, and the Republican’s redistricting efforts, the oppression of women’s rights, and their draconian efforts to stifle free speech, I wonder what Frederick Douglass might think about the ‘Frederick Douglass Foundation’ if he were still around?

Or what Frederick Douglass might think about the convicted felon President Trump’s vicious attacks on the National Museum of African American History & Culture?

Or what Frederick Douglass might think about the leaders of the Young Republican groups throughout the country?

According to public records, the leadership of the ‘Frederick Douglass Foundation’ are Republican campaign contributors. See a few links below…

Troy Rolling (Chairman of the Frederick Douglass Foundation)

Made a $950.00 campaign contribution to the Republican Party of Wisconsin

Date of receipt: 7/10/2024

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202408209674127541

>>>>>>>
Adrian Troy Rolling

CEO of the Frederick Douglass Foundation

Made a $327.00 campaign contribution to Trump National Committee JFC, INC.

Date of receipt: 7/18/2024

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410159688251167

Made a $294.30 campaign contribution to Donald J. Trump For President 2024, INC.

Date of receipt: 7/23/2024

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202504289756866933

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Adrian+Troy+Rolling

>>>>>>>
Clarence Henderson, National Spokesman for the Frederick Douglass Foundation

A few campaign contributions…

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202506199762343477

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202306209582360480

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202106219449812369

For more about the Frederick Douglass Foundation, see a few links further below…

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com


Frederick Douglass Foundation

https://www.fdfnational.org/

http://web.archive.org/web/20240810104456/https://www.fdfnational.org/our-team/

Frederick Douglass Foundation

https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/search?q=Frederick+Douglas+Foundation

Donate. Frederick Douglass Foundation

https://www.fdfnational.org/donate/

801 G Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20001

Address: 801 G St NW #7, Washington, DC 20001
Phone: (301) 660-3334

info [at] fdfnational.org

According to their website, in part it says, “The Frederick Douglass Foundation is a national education and public policy organization with local chapters across the United States which brings the sanctity of free market and limited government ideas to bear on the hardest problems facing our nation.”

Our team.

Troy Rolling - Chairman

Clarence Henderson - National Spokesman

https://www.fdfnational.org/our-team/

About us.

https://www.fdfnational.org/about-us/

Our mission.

https://www.fdfnational.org/our-mission/

Donate.

801 G Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
301.660.3334

https://www.fdfnational.org/donate/

>>>>>>>>
Frederick Douglass Foundation chapters

https://tinyurl.com/2p9p5erc

>>>>>>>>
Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina

https://www.fdfnc.org/

https://www.fdfnc.org/memberships

Frederick Douglass Foundation

https://fdf-mn.org/

FDF - Virginia

https://www.fdfvirginia.org/

>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>
Open Secrets - Frederick Douglass Foundation

https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/frederick-douglass-foundation/C00483032/summary/2010

https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/frederick-douglass-foundation-pac/C00483032/summary/2018

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
