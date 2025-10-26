From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Frederick Douglass Foundation leadership are Republican campaign contributors
Library of Congress photo of Frederick Douglass
According to public records, the leadership of the ‘Frederick Douglass Foundation’ are Republican campaign contributors.
By Lynda Carson - October, 2025
According to an article in the Smithsonian Magazine, Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) once said: “I would unite with anybody to do right and with nobody to do wrong.”
Considering what the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump and the Republicans have been up to with their efforts to oppress the voters, and the Republican’s redistricting efforts, the oppression of women’s rights, and their draconian efforts to stifle free speech, I wonder what Frederick Douglass might think about the ‘Frederick Douglass Foundation’ if he were still around?
Or what Frederick Douglass might think about the convicted felon President Trump’s vicious attacks on the National Museum of African American History & Culture?
Or what Frederick Douglass might think about the leaders of the Young Republican groups throughout the country?
According to public records, the leadership of the ‘Frederick Douglass Foundation’ are Republican campaign contributors. See a few links below…
Troy Rolling (Chairman of the Frederick Douglass Foundation)
Made a $950.00 campaign contribution to the Republican Party of Wisconsin
Date of receipt: 7/10/2024
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202408209674127541
>>>>>>>
Adrian Troy Rolling
CEO of the Frederick Douglass Foundation
Made a $327.00 campaign contribution to Trump National Committee JFC, INC.
Date of receipt: 7/18/2024
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410159688251167
Made a $294.30 campaign contribution to Donald J. Trump For President 2024, INC.
Date of receipt: 7/23/2024
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202504289756866933
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Adrian+Troy+Rolling
>>>>>>>
Clarence Henderson, National Spokesman for the Frederick Douglass Foundation
A few campaign contributions…
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202506199762343477
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202306209582360480
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202106219449812369
For more about the Frederick Douglass Foundation, see a few links further below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Frederick Douglass Foundation
https://www.fdfnational.org/
http://web.archive.org/web/20240810104456/https://www.fdfnational.org/our-team/
Frederick Douglass Foundation
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/search?q=Frederick+Douglas+Foundation
Donate. Frederick Douglass Foundation
https://www.fdfnational.org/donate/
801 G Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Address: 801 G St NW #7, Washington, DC 20001
Phone: (301) 660-3334
info [at] fdfnational.org
According to their website, in part it says, “The Frederick Douglass Foundation is a national education and public policy organization with local chapters across the United States which brings the sanctity of free market and limited government ideas to bear on the hardest problems facing our nation.”
Our team.
Troy Rolling - Chairman
Clarence Henderson - National Spokesman
https://www.fdfnational.org/our-team/
About us.
https://www.fdfnational.org/about-us/
Our mission.
https://www.fdfnational.org/our-mission/
Donate.
801 G Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
301.660.3334
https://www.fdfnational.org/donate/
>>>>>>>>
Frederick Douglass Foundation chapters
https://tinyurl.com/2p9p5erc
>>>>>>>>
Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina
https://www.fdfnc.org/
https://www.fdfnc.org/memberships
Frederick Douglass Foundation
https://fdf-mn.org/
FDF - Virginia
https://www.fdfvirginia.org/
>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>
Open Secrets - Frederick Douglass Foundation
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/frederick-douglass-foundation/C00483032/summary/2010
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/frederick-douglass-foundation-pac/C00483032/summary/2018
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
