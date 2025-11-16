top
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Public Meeting: We Will Not Pay For Their Crisis!

Niebyl Proctor Library<br /> 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
original image (1280x720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 16, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Niebyl Proctor Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Clara Mattei will join us online discuss how the chaos of Trump’s policies serve as a cover for the increase of wealth being transferred from the working class to the rich. Government services that have provided access to medical care, food, and education are being eliminated while huge amounts of wealth are being transferred to the rich through large tax breaks, vast military spending, and direct support to corporations.

Clara E. Mattei is a Professor of Economics at The University of Tulsa and the President of FREE (Forum for Real Economic Emancipation). Her most recent book is The Capital Order: How Economists Invented Austerity and Paved the Way to Fascism.

Join us for a presentation and discussion. $5 dollar donation requested, no one turned away
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/public-meet...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 25, 2025 5:26PM
