Halloween Critical Mass bike ride
Date:
Friday, October 31, 2025
Time:
6:15 PM - 9:15 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
SFCM
Location Details:
Gather at Justin Herman Plaza near Embarcadero BART - foot of Market Street by the Ferry Building and then ride through the streets
Boo! Dress up and decorate your bike -- the Halloween version of SF critical mass is often the biggest SFCM of the year.
Bike through the streets with no leaders - but with lovely music, costumes and decorated bikes.
Ride slow and talk fast - meet folks and see the sights. Love one another - love your bike - love San Francisco. Many hands make light work - help cork intersections, help the group stay together, make smart route decisions, look out for other riders' safety, and be decent to pedestrians and even drivers....
begins gathering at 6 pm -- leaves around 6:30 if we're lucky....
For more information: https://www.sfcriticalmass.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 25, 2025 4:15PM
