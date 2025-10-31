Halloween Critical Mass bike ride

Date:

Friday, October 31, 2025

Time:

6:15 PM - 9:15 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

SFCM

Location Details:

Gather at Justin Herman Plaza near Embarcadero BART - foot of Market Street by the Ferry Building and then ride through the streets

Boo! Dress up and decorate your bike -- the Halloween version of SF critical mass is often the biggest SFCM of the year.



Bike through the streets with no leaders - but with lovely music, costumes and decorated bikes.



Ride slow and talk fast - meet folks and see the sights. Love one another - love your bike - love San Francisco. Many hands make light work - help cork intersections, help the group stay together, make smart route decisions, look out for other riders' safety, and be decent to pedestrians and even drivers....



begins gathering at 6 pm -- leaves around 6:30 if we're lucky....