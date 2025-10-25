Who’s Financing Trump’s Gilded Ballroom? Weapons Makers, Tech Giants, Private Equity, and More by Jake Johnson

“Demolishing the East Wing is bad enough, but carving the names of corporations and billionaires into the White House walls would mark a permanent scar on the People’s House.”

Amazon, Apple, Lockheed Martin, Google, Altria, and Union Pacific Railroad are among the dozens of corporations bankrolling US President Donald Trump’s ongoing effort to replace the East Wing of the White House—which is now reduced to rubble—with a gaudy, 90,000-square-foot ballroom.



The White House released the list of donors on Thursday as the expected price tag of the project grew to $300 million.



Watchdogs said the ballroom represents yet another way in which Trump is inviting corporate influence peddling. Earlier reporting from CBS News indicated that some donors could have their names etched on the walls of the gold-encrusted ballroom.



“Demolishing the East Wing is bad enough, but carving the names of corporations and billionaires into the White House walls would mark a permanent scar on the People’s House,” said Jon Golinger, a democracy advocate with Public Citizen, said in a statement Thursday.



“Money buys access and influence and, in this case, a long-term presence on the White House wall,” Golinger added. “This is easily understood and blatantly disgusting.”



Below is the full list of names, including individuals and corporations, provided by the White House:



Altria Group

Amazon

Apple

Booz Allen Hamilton

Caterpillar

Coinbase

Comcast

José and Emilia Fanjul

Hard Rock International

Google

HP

Lockheed Martin

Meta

Micron Technology

Microsoft

NextEra Energy

Palantir Technologies

Ripple

Reynolds American

T-Mobile

Tether America

Union Pacific Railroad

Adelson Family Foundation

Stefan E. Brodie

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

Edward and Shari Glazer

Harold Hamm

Benjamin Leon Jr.

The Lutnick family

The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Konstantin Sokolov

Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

Paolo Tiramani

Cameron Winklevoss

Tyler Winklevoss



Economist Paul Krugman wrote Friday that “it may seem like a trivial story, but it’s a highly visual metaphor for the way MAGA is tearing down almost everything good about our country.”



“In true Trumpian style, this act of vandalism is being paid for by large corporate donors—mostly tech and crypto companies—seeking to buy Trump’s favor,” wrote Krugman. “I am sure there will be a Trump meme-coin dispenser installed on every table.”





