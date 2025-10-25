From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SNAP program: Hunger in the land of milk and honey
People standing in line for a free meal in Berkeley from Food Not Bombs at People's Park, before it was demolished.
SNAP program: Hunger in the land of milk and honey
Trump administration refuses to use SNAP’s contingency fund
By Lynda Carson - October 25, 2025
The news stations across the nation have been reporting that around 42 million people face danger of losing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap) food assistance if the federal government shutdown is not resolved before November 1st, 2025.
See a few recent grim headlines below to get a better view of what is happening in the so-called land of milk and honey…
- The Guardian, Americans brace for food stamps to run out: ‘The greatest hunger catastrophe since the Great Depression’.
- NPR.’Uncharted territory': Ongoing shutdown threatens food aid for 42 million people.
- New York Times, Trump Administration Won’t Use Emergency Funds for Food Stamps During Shutdown.
- CNN, Trump administration won’t use contingency fund to pay November food stamp benefits.
- NBC Boston, Healey slams Trump's ‘cruel and callous decision' to end SNAP benefits.
- Reuters, USDA memo says it will not use emergency funds for November food benefits.
- KWQC, Trump administration won’t use contingency fund to pay November food stamp benefits.
- Newsweek, SNAP Benefits: Trump Admin Rejects Use of Emergency Funding Amid Shutdown.
- Politico, Trump administration says it won't tap emergency funds to pay food aid.
- KTVB, SNAP Benefits: Trump administration rejects use of contingency fund amid shutdown.
- WBTV, Trump administration won’t use contingency fund to pay November food stamp benefits.
- Local News 8, Trump administration won’t use contingency fund to pay November food stamp benefits.
- Politico, At least 25 states plan to cut off food aid benefits in November.
- Time Magazine, Experts Issue Grave Warning as SNAP Benefits Set to Run Out.
- Michigan Public, Michigan will suspend SNAP food benefits due to federal shutdown.
- KATU, Oregonians scramble to find food aid as shutdown puts SNAP benefits on hold in November.
- Colorado Public Radio, As SNAP benefits become the next shutdown casualty, food banks brace for impact.
- Georgia Recorder, Federal food aid for over one million Georgians to stop Nov. 1 because of shutdown.
- Mississippi Free Press, Mississippi Will Halt SNAP Food Assistance Starting Nov. 1 Due to Government Shutdown,
- WCVB, More than 1M in Mass. losing SNAP benefits; Gov. working on contingency plan.
- AL.com, 752,000 Alabamians at risk of losing food stamp benefits Nov. 1 due to government shutdown.
- Louisiana Illuminator, Landry warns Louisiana won’t issue SNAP benefits for November if shutdown persists.
- CBS News, Government shutdown could leave 1 million in Massachusetts without SNAP benefits, governor says.
- KTTC | Rochester, MN, MN agencies say 440,000 could face food insecurity with SNAP funding on track to run out next week.
- CT Mirror, SNAP cuts to families in CT will hit harder than any other state.
- Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho to pause SNAP benefits due to federal government shutdown.
- KERA News, North Texas food banks brace for rise in demand as paychecks, SNAP benefits run out due to shutdown.
- Montana Free Press, Shutdown could stop SNAP benefits for 77,000 Montanans.
- KUT, 3.5 million Texans could lose SNAP benefits if government shutdown continues.
- Arizona Capitol Times, Arizona governor says state lacks resources to replace food stamp cuts.
- Tennessee Lookout, Nearly 1 in 10 Tennesseans could lose SNAP benefits come November if government shutdown continues.
- Oregon Public Broadcasting - OPB, Government shutdown could leave 750,000 Oregonians without food stamp benefits.
- KSNT 27 News, Kansas SNAP benefits at risk; food banks preparing.
- MinnPost, Officials warn SNAP recipients there’s ‘no guarantee’ of November benefits and little the state can do.
- The Seattle Times, WA food stamps to run out Nov. 1 if government shutdown persists.
- WEAR-tv, Gov shutdown threatens SNAP benefits, Florida pantries brace for increased food demand.
- NJ.com, N.J. food banks face ‘unsustainable surge’ as SNAP funding set to expire.
Food prices are soaring to levels beyond reach for millions of people all across the nation.
For what it’s worth. During January of 2013 at Lucky grocers in Oakland near Lake Merritt, a Choice New York Steak (boneless) cost $8.99 a pound. A gallon of whole milk cost $3.99. A box of Cheerios cereal cost $4.99, and bananas were 79 cents a pound.
In contrast. At the same store during May of 2025, a Choice New York Steak (boneless) cost $19.99 a pound. A gallon of whole milk cost $6.99. A box of Cheerios cereal (now called Family Size) cost $8.49, and bananas were 99 cents a pound.
Trump’s administration refuses to use SNAP’s contingency fund.
The convicted felon President Trump’s administration refuses to use SNAP’s contingency fund as is required by law to feed the poor, and hungry people in November.
Reportedly, according to the website for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, in part it states, “Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has indicated, and media have reported, that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will run out of funding for SNAP food assistance for November as a result of the government shutdown. This would leave more than 40 million low-income people, about 1 in 8 people in the U.S., without the food assistance they need, including about 16 million children, 8 million older adults, and 4 million people with disabilities. But nearly two-thirds of the funds needed for a full month of benefits are available in SNAP’s contingency fund and must be used when regular funding for SNAP runs short. The Administration must release those funds immediately as SNAP law requires, to ensure that families can put food on the table next month.”
That’s right. The convicted felon President Trump’s administration seems to have plenty of money for masked federal agents to kidnap people on the cold hearted streets of America, to kill people by blowing up boats in the water, and to send the armed National Guard troops to U.S. cities for false reasons.
In contrast. Trump’s administration reportedly refuses to use SNAP’s contingency fund as is required by law to feed the millions of poor, and hungry people in November if the government shutdown will last that long.
Meanwhile, East Bay Food Not Bombs is still offering free meals to people in Berkeley, and Oakland.
Additionally, Street Spirit in Berkeley still has its vendor program for those who may want to sell Street Spirit newspapers locally to earn some money.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
