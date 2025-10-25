From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shut Down ICE in Sac
Saturday, October 25, 2025
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Protest
some folks
650 Capitol Mall at the ICE Offices in Sacramento
Fuck ICE and their fascist state, let's shut it down. 4:00pm at 650 Capitol Mall at the ICE offices in Sacramento. Bloc up, wear a mask, and bring your crew.
