Shut Down ICE in Sac

Date:

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

some folks

Location Details:

650 Capitol Mall at the ICE Offices in Sacramento

Fuck ICE and their fascist state, let's shut it down. 4:00pm at 650 Capitol Mall at the ICE offices in Sacramento. Bloc up, wear a mask, and bring your crew.