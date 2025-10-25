From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rally for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my soul exhibit
Location Details:
Delucchi Park
Join us as we raise our voice for Gaza
Delucchi Park in Pleasanton
Delucchi Park in Pleasanton
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 24, 2025 9:25PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network