SF World Vegan Fest
Date:
Saturday, November 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
sfvs.org
Location Details:
SMC Event Center 1111 Gough Street San Francisco, CA, 94109
SMC Event Center, located below St. Mary’s Cathedral
SF World Vegan Fest
Saturday, November 1, 2025
11:00 AM 5:00 PM
SMC Event Center 1111 Gough Street San Francisco, CA, 94109
SMC Event Center, located below St. Mary’s Cathedral
World Vegan Fest is one of the largest and longest running vegan festivals in the United States of America. Our award-winning festival celebrates its 26th year on November 1, World Vegan Day, with a new location at SMC Event Center, 1111 Gough Street, San Francisco, and an exciting event featuring educational speakers, cooking demos, and vegan vendors.
https://www.sfvs.org/worldveganfest
For more information: https://www.sfvs.org/worldveganfest
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 24, 2025 1:24PM
