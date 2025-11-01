SF World Vegan FestSaturday, November 1, 202511:00 AM 5:00 PMSMC Event Center 1111 Gough Street San Francisco, CA, 94109SMC Event Center, located below St. Mary’s CathedralWorld Vegan Fest is one of the largest and longest running vegan festivals in the United States of America. Our award-winning festival celebrates its 26th year on November 1, World Vegan Day, with a new location at SMC Event Center, 1111 Gough Street, San Francisco, and an exciting event featuring educational speakers, cooking demos, and vegan vendors.