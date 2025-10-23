October 23, 2025 - Last Friday, a Republican Texas House member sent a letter to the Department of Justice requesting an investigation of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG), The National Lawyers Guild Foundation, (NLGF), and the Mass Defense Steering Committee (MDSC) (referred to as “Mass Defense Project”). This is a clear act of “jawboning”, where a member of Congress uses their position to chill the First Amendment rights of others and has no legitimate legislative purpose. We denounce the attempts of the government to use these letters to instill fear in social movements and our communities. We reaffirm our commitment to Law for the People and to supporting movements challenging fascism, white supremacy, imperialism, zionism and capitalist exploitation.

Over the past couple of years, several left-leaning organizations have been targeted in similar letters, particularly groups that have been standing up against the genocide in Palestine. Essentially, a member of the U.S. Congress or Senate will issue an incendiary letter against an organization and call for specific government agencies to investigate and, in some cases, issue criminal charges. The NLG is taking this development seriously.We all know that this is not the first time the NLG has faced political attacks from the U.S. government. Since our founding in 1937, NLG members have been at the frontlines of defending those who challenge fascism and have been the target of state repression. This is a history we are proud of.As early as the late 40’s, the NLG was accused of being the “legal bulwark of the Communist Party”, by then U.S. Attorney General Herbert Brownell, Jr. Today, the Guild is being accused of being the legal arm of “antifa”. We know that organizations like the NLG are targeted for their role in advocating and defending those at the frontlines challenging systems of oppression and fighting for liberation. We take pride in knowing that our members play a key role in protecting social justice movements and challenging the government’s failed attempts to criminalize and prosecute people they deem “enemies”.There is a long history of the U.S. government designating groups within the U.S. as enemies. It did so during the Second Red Scare, against alleged communists. The FBI declared war on the Civil Rights movement and crushed the Black Panther movement. It also previously infiltrated the NLG, during its COINTELPRO program. In the middle of the so-called “war on terror”, it framed environmentalists as “domestic terrorists” during the Green Scare. More recently, the supporters of the Free Palestine movement have been systematically attacked, and Stop Cop City protesters have been targeted as “domestic terrorists”. Earlier this year, even our Harvard Law School chapter was subjected to intimidation by the Department of Education and Health and Human Services.The NLG will continue to speak out in support of activists and movements most targeted by state repression. Last week, we released a statement in continued solidarity with the Prairieland Defendants, the first group to be targeted by the Trump Administration as “antifa.” We have reaffirmed our long-standing commitment to a free Palestine, beyond the ceasefire announcement. Last month, we joined our Southern Region in denouncing ICE raids in Georgia. Last year, we were in solidarity with Samidoun, after both the governments of Canada and the U.S. moved to punish them for supporting Palestinian liberation. We stand by our Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, and Washington D.C. chapters who are supporting local movements to resist ICE raids and the National Guard in their cities.The NLG continues to stand by our members and chapters, as well as movements for social justice and liberation.We hope you join us in standing proud against antidemocratic attacks on the nation and the Guild, by renewing your membership, joining, or donating to NLG today.The struggle continues!