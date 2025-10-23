From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Trump, Melei, Class Struggle & the Crisis of US Imperialism by LVP WorkWeek looks at the growing crisis of the Argentinian Javier Melei government and the efforts of the Trump government to prop up Melei in the upcoming elections by offering $40 billion. WorkWeek interviews University of Buenos Aries professor and Workers Party leader Guillermo Kane.



WorkWeek interviews Gullermo Kane, a professor at the University of Buenos Aries and also a leader of the Workers Party PO in Argentina. He talks about the growth of the Workers' Left Front (Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores or FIT and a rally that they were organizing at the US embassy in Buenos Aries.



He also discusses the political, social and economic crisis in Argentina and the growing opposition to the threatened US attacks on Venezuela.



This interview was done on 10/22/25



Production of Labor Video Project

§ Yankees Go Home Say Argentinian Workers by LVP There is growing anger against fascist Trump's brazen effort to tell the Argentinian people to support Melei or lose the $40 billion the US has offered if Melei's loses the election October 26, 2025 https://youtu.be/KnaD5QJkmJU