top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Trump, Melei, Class Struggle & the Crisis of US Imperialism

by LVP
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 11:20AM
WorkWeek looks at the growing crisis of the Argentinian Javier Melei government and the efforts of the Trump government to prop up Melei in the upcoming elections by offering $40 billion. WorkWeek interviews University of Buenos Aries professor and Workers Party leader Guillermo Kane.
No Melei
original image (1280x853)
The effort by the fascist Trump government to prop up the Javier Melei Argentinian government with $40 billion has backfired as the financial panic increases in Argentina, and the Melei government faces growing class hatred against his government and the attacks on the working class.

WorkWeek interviews Gullermo Kane, a professor at the University of Buenos Aries and also a leader of the Workers Party PO in Argentina. He talks about the growth of the Workers' Left Front (Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores or FIT and a rally that  they were organizing at the US embassy in Buenos Aries.

He also discusses the political, social and economic crisis in Argentina and the growing opposition to the threatened US attacks on Venezuela.

This interview was done on 10/22/25

Additional Media:
Milei On The Ropes? The Fight Against Argentine Milei Government, Class Struggle & The Working Class
https://youtu.be/OA7RoMBymSA

Imperialism and The Crisis In The US With Guillermo Kane
https://youtu.be/9HEeV5X3kGE

Fascist Argentina Milei Gov, Privatization, Union Busting & Repression With PO Leader Guillermo Kane
https://youtu.be/9ft7EptTZZk

Argentina: Milei's "shock therapy”, Capitalism, Socialism & The Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Rw9oJc6680

Javier Milei, The Class Struggle & The Organization of The Working Class With Guillermo Kane https://youtu.be/CUOAI_bZmfs

Milei & Techno Fascists Protested In Silicon Valley At San Jose Bay Area Council Summit Meeting
https://youtu.be/AgQFE6HsLss

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/KnaD5QJkmJU
§Yankees Go Home Say Argentinian Workers
by LVP
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 11:20AM
sm_argentina_protest_at_us_embassy_left_unit_10-22-25.jpg
original image (1280x853)
There is growing anger against fascist Trump's brazen effort to tell the Argentinian people to support Melei or lose the $40 billion the US has offered if Melei's loses the election October 26, 2025
https://youtu.be/KnaD5QJkmJU
§Argentinian Workers' Left Front Rally At US Embassy In Buenos Aries
by LVP
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 11:20AM
sm_argentina_protest_at_us_embassy_10-22-25.jpg
original image (1280x853)
The Argentinian Workers' Left Front (Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores or FIT had a protest at the US embassy in Buenos Aries against the direct intervention in the Argentinian election by the fascist Trump government.
https://youtu.be/KnaD5QJkmJU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code