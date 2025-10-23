From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trump, Melei, Class Struggle & the Crisis of US Imperialism
WorkWeek looks at the growing crisis of the Argentinian Javier Melei government and the efforts of the Trump government to prop up Melei in the upcoming elections by offering $40 billion. WorkWeek interviews University of Buenos Aries professor and Workers Party leader Guillermo Kane.
The effort by the fascist Trump government to prop up the Javier Melei Argentinian government with $40 billion has backfired as the financial panic increases in Argentina, and the Melei government faces growing class hatred against his government and the attacks on the working class.
WorkWeek interviews Gullermo Kane, a professor at the University of Buenos Aries and also a leader of the Workers Party PO in Argentina. He talks about the growth of the Workers' Left Front (Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores or FIT and a rally that they were organizing at the US embassy in Buenos Aries.
He also discusses the political, social and economic crisis in Argentina and the growing opposition to the threatened US attacks on Venezuela.
This interview was done on 10/22/25
Additional Media:
Milei On The Ropes? The Fight Against Argentine Milei Government, Class Struggle & The Working Class
https://youtu.be/OA7RoMBymSA
Imperialism and The Crisis In The US With Guillermo Kane
https://youtu.be/9HEeV5X3kGE
Fascist Argentina Milei Gov, Privatization, Union Busting & Repression With PO Leader Guillermo Kane
https://youtu.be/9ft7EptTZZk
Argentina: Milei's "shock therapy”, Capitalism, Socialism & The Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Rw9oJc6680
Javier Milei, The Class Struggle & The Organization of The Working Class With Guillermo Kane https://youtu.be/CUOAI_bZmfs
Milei & Techno Fascists Protested In Silicon Valley At San Jose Bay Area Council Summit Meeting
https://youtu.be/AgQFE6HsLss
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
WorkWeek interviews Gullermo Kane, a professor at the University of Buenos Aries and also a leader of the Workers Party PO in Argentina. He talks about the growth of the Workers' Left Front (Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores or FIT and a rally that they were organizing at the US embassy in Buenos Aries.
He also discusses the political, social and economic crisis in Argentina and the growing opposition to the threatened US attacks on Venezuela.
This interview was done on 10/22/25
Additional Media:
Milei On The Ropes? The Fight Against Argentine Milei Government, Class Struggle & The Working Class
https://youtu.be/OA7RoMBymSA
Imperialism and The Crisis In The US With Guillermo Kane
https://youtu.be/9HEeV5X3kGE
Fascist Argentina Milei Gov, Privatization, Union Busting & Repression With PO Leader Guillermo Kane
https://youtu.be/9ft7EptTZZk
Argentina: Milei's "shock therapy”, Capitalism, Socialism & The Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Rw9oJc6680
Javier Milei, The Class Struggle & The Organization of The Working Class With Guillermo Kane https://youtu.be/CUOAI_bZmfs
Milei & Techno Fascists Protested In Silicon Valley At San Jose Bay Area Council Summit Meeting
https://youtu.be/AgQFE6HsLss
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/KnaD5QJkmJU
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network