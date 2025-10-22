Don’t Demolish Rent-Controlled Homes! Community Rallies for Truly Affordable Housing by Race & Equity in all Planning Coalition

San Francisco, October 20, 2025 – Today at City Hall, the Race & Equity in all Planning Coalition (REP-SF) and our allies are rallying in support of truly affordable housing, before the Board of Supervisors’ Land Use Committee hearing about Mayor Lurie’s dangerous upzoning plan. Tenant advocates, small business owners, affordable housing groups, and families are sounding the alarm about Mayor Lurie’s upzoning plan, which, if passed, will increase speculation and accelerate the displacement of tenants and small businesses across the city.