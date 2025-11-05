top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections

Resilient Coast Santa Cruz 2.0 Neighborhood Open House

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center, 35 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (2048x1317)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 05, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz City Government
Location Details:
Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center, 35 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
You're invited to learn about Resilient Coast Santa Cruz 2.0, a new project creating neighborhood-scale coastal adaptation plans for the next 20 years for West Cliff, Main Beach, Cowell Beach, East Cliff and Seabright Beach.

Join us to review the project, provide feedback, enjoy light refreshments, explore family-friendly activities, experience a new virtual reality app, and enter to win a FREE electric leaf blower! Together, we can help Santa Cruz preserve its coastline and neighborhoods for generations to come.

West Cliff Neighborhood Open House
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center

Main/Cowell Beaches Neighborhood Open House
Date: Thursday, Nov. 6
Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center

East Cliff/Seabright Neighborhood Open House
Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History

Registration is encouraged, but not required. Register at https://forms.office.com/g/9qcbhBSX8v

Spanish interpretation is available upon request.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1356931966...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 22, 2025 10:49AM
