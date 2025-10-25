D.I.R.T. Festival 2025: Dance In Revolt(ing) Times - Come Hell or High Water

Date:

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time:

2:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Dance Mission Theater

Email:

Phone:

415-826-4441

Location Details:

Dance Mission Theater

3316 24th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Oct 25-26: 2:30 & 4:30pm, Oct 30 7:30pm, Oct 31 7:30pm, Nov 1 7:30pm, Nov 2 6pm



Dance Mission Theater presesents

D.I.R.T. Festival 2025 - Dance In Revolt(ing) Times

Come Hell Or High Water



A social-political dance festival addressing our current dystopian times. Two weekends, three distinct programs! At a time when freedom of speech is being attacked, these D.I.R.T. artists are not backing down.



The D.I.R.T. Festival is back - here to hold a mirror up to today's troubling times and to imagine a better tomorrow! Join us for two weekends, three distinct programs featuring the work of NAKA Dance Theater, Tammy Hall & Latanya Tigner, La Mezcla, Embodiment Project, Georges Lammam & Jeanette Cool, Sara Shelton Mann, Guillermo Gomez-Pena, Gina Picaldo, and Dance Brigade.



WEEK 1: OCT 25-26

Program A Saturday - Sunday, 2:30pm and 4:30pm

Fugitivity by NAKA Dance Theater



WEEK 2: OCT 30-NOV 2

Thursday-Saturday 7:30pm, Sunday 6pm

Program B (Thurs & Sat): Tammy Hall and Latanya Tigner, Dance Brigade, Georges Lammam & Jeanette Cool

Program C (Fri & Sun): Sara Shelton Mann, Embodiment Project, Gina Picaldo, La Mezcla (Sun only), Guillermo Gomez Pena (Fri only)



$25.