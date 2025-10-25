From the Open-Publishing Calendar
D.I.R.T. Festival 2025: Dance In Revolt(ing) Times - Come Hell or High Water
Saturday, October 25, 2025
2:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Concert/Show
Dance Mission Theater
415-826-4441
Dance Mission Theater
3316 24th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Oct 25-26: 2:30 & 4:30pm, Oct 30 7:30pm, Oct 31 7:30pm, Nov 1 7:30pm, Nov 2 6pm
Dance Mission Theater presesents
D.I.R.T. Festival 2025 - Dance In Revolt(ing) Times
Come Hell Or High Water
A social-political dance festival addressing our current dystopian times. Two weekends, three distinct programs! At a time when freedom of speech is being attacked, these D.I.R.T. artists are not backing down.
The D.I.R.T. Festival is back - here to hold a mirror up to today's troubling times and to imagine a better tomorrow! Join us for two weekends, three distinct programs featuring the work of NAKA Dance Theater, Tammy Hall & Latanya Tigner, La Mezcla, Embodiment Project, Georges Lammam & Jeanette Cool, Sara Shelton Mann, Guillermo Gomez-Pena, Gina Picaldo, and Dance Brigade.
WEEK 1: OCT 25-26
Program A Saturday - Sunday, 2:30pm and 4:30pm
Fugitivity by NAKA Dance Theater
WEEK 2: OCT 30-NOV 2
Thursday-Saturday 7:30pm, Sunday 6pm
Program B (Thurs & Sat): Tammy Hall and Latanya Tigner, Dance Brigade, Georges Lammam & Jeanette Cool
Program C (Fri & Sun): Sara Shelton Mann, Embodiment Project, Gina Picaldo, La Mezcla (Sun only), Guillermo Gomez Pena (Fri only)
$25.
For more information: https://dancemissiontheater.org/2025/07/08...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 22, 2025 1:35AM
