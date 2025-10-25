From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Third Annual Human Billboard in Solidarity with Cuba
Date:
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network
Location Details:
In front of Grand Lake Theatre, Oakland
Please join other activists with signs and banners to show solidarity with Cuba and support the UN vote to end the blockade of Cuba.
