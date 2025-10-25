From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Third Annual Human Billboard in Solidarity with Cuba

Date:

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network

Location Details:

In front of Grand Lake Theatre, Oakland



Please join other activists with signs and banners to show solidarity with Cuba and support the UN vote to end the blockade of Cuba.